ಗಾಝಾ ಯುದ್ಧವಿರಾಮ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಅಬುಧಾಬಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್‌ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ! Abu Dhabi Defence Fair

UAEಯ ಅಬುಧಾಬಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಯೋಜನೆಯಾಗಿರುವ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಮೇಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್‌ನ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರ ತಯಾರಕರು ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡು ತಮ್ಮ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರದರ್ಶಿಸಿದರು . ಸುಮಾರು 15 ತಿಂಗಳು ಗಾಝಾ ಮೇಲೆ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದು ಈಗ ಯುದ್ಧವಿರಾಮ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. Israeli companies display weapons at UAE defence fair Israeli arms manufacturers showcase their weapons and other products at a defence fair in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, amid a fragile ceasefire in a 15-month war that has devastated the Gaza Strip. "IAI, Israel Aerospace Industries, is very proud to be here today and to show the product that we are doing for our customers all over the world," says Boaz Levy, CEO of IAI.