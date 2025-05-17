userpic
    • ತ್ವರಿತ - ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಗಾಝಾ ಕದನವಿರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶ್ವಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಕರೆ

    Isthiyakh S  | Published: May 17, 2025, 9:08 PM IST

    ಗಾಝಾದಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ವರಿತ- ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಕದನವಿರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶ್ವಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಆಂಟನಿಯೋ ಗುಟೇರಸ್ ಕರೆಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres calls for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in Gaza after Israel announced early stages of an intensified operation on the besieged Palestinian territory. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News । Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

    India's Startup GDP: Present Dip, Promising Future | Bengaluru Buzz

    ಭಾರತದ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್‌ಅಪ್ ಜಿಡಿಪಿ: ಈಗ ಕಡಿಮೆ, ಭವಿಷ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು! Bengaluru Buzz Podcast With N Ravi Shankar

    Pressure Mounts on Israel to Halt Gaza Violence

    ಗಾಝಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನರಮೇಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಒತ್ತಡ ಹಾಕೋಣ

    Warning to Pakistan again Indian Navy releases video gvd

    ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ವಾರ್ನಿಂಗ್: ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯಿಂದ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ರಿಲೀಸ್!

    Special RCB Fan Tribute Planned for Virat Kohli

    RCB ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ವಿರಾಟ್‌ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿಗೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪ್ಲಾನ್

    RCB Fans' Test Jersey Campaign: A Tribute to Kohli

    ಕೊಹ್ಲಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ: ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಫ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್‌ನಿಂದ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಜೆರ್ಸಿ ಅಭಿಯಾನ!

    Pakistan Confirms Massive Destruction Caused By India Issues Repair Tenders for IAF Hit Air Bases gvd
    ದಾಳಿಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ಮುಖವಾಡ ಬಯಲು: ರಾವಲ್ಪಿಂಡಿ ಏರ್‌ಬೇಸ್‌ ರಿಪೇರಿಗೆ ಟೆಂಡರ್!

