ತ್ವರಿತ - ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಗಾಝಾ ಕದನವಿರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶ್ವಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಕರೆ

ಗಾಝಾದಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ವರಿತ- ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಕದನವಿರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶ್ವಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಆಂಟನಿಯೋ ಗುಟೇರಸ್ ಕರೆಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres calls for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in Gaza after Israel announced early stages of an intensified operation on the besieged Palestinian territory. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News । Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared