    • ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್‌ಅಪ್ ಆರಂಭಿಸಬೇಕಾ? ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಟಿಪ್ಸ್

    Isthiyakh S  | Published: May 16, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

    ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟಪ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಕಟ್ಟುತ್ತಿರುವವರು ಯಾರು? ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಪಾಲು ಎಷ್ಟು? ಜಿಡಿಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟಪ್‌ಗಳ ಪಾಲೆಷ್ಟು? ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟಪ್‌ ಇಕೋ ಸಿಸ್ಟಮ್‌ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬಝ್‌ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಬಿಸ್ನೆಸ್‌ ಕನ್ಸಲ್ಟೆಂಟ್‌ ಎನ್‌ ರವಿಶಂಕರ್‌ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಿಷ್ಟು... Bengaluru has the lion's share of startups! What is the share of startups in India's development? Who is building startups? What is Bangalore's share? What is the share of startups in the GDP? Here's what renowned business consultant N Ravi Shankar said about the startup ecosystem on the Bengaluru Buzz podcast... Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News । Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

