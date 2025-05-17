userpic
    Isthiyakh S  | Published: May 17, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

    ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್, ಗಾಝಾ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಮಾಸ್ ಅನ್ನು ಸೋಲಿಸಲು ತನ್ನ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯನ್ನು ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ನಂತರ, ಲಂಡನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಪ್ಯಾಲೆಸ್ತೀನ್ ಪರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರು ಬೃಹತ್ ರ್ಯಾಲಿ ನಡೆಸಿದರು. ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಹಲವು ದಿನಗಳ ಮಾರಣಾಂತಿಕ ಶೆಲ್ ದಾಳಿಯಿಂದ ನಾಶವಾದ ಮತ್ತು ಹಸಿವಿನಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿರುವ ಈ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ, ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್‌ನ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಹತ್ತು ಜನರ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತುರ್ತು ಸೇವೆಗಳು ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿವೆ. ಪ್ಯಾಲೆಸ್ತೀನಿಯರ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಂತ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರು ತಮ್ಮ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದರು. Several thousand people march in London in support of the Palestinians after Israel announced it was expanding its offensive to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where its bombing has killed ten people this morning, according to emergency services, following several days of deadly shelling of the devastated and starving territory.

    When Duty Calls: A Nation's Need

    When Nation Needs Me...

    India's Startup GDP: Present Dip, Promising Future | Bengaluru Buzz

    ಭಾರತದ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್‌ಅಪ್ ಜಿಡಿಪಿ: ಈಗ ಕಡಿಮೆ, ಭವಿಷ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು! Bengaluru Buzz Podcast With N Ravi Shankar

    UN Calls for Swift, Lasting Gaza Ceasefire

    ತ್ವರಿತ - ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಗಾಝಾ ಕದನವಿರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶ್ವಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಕರೆ

    Pressure Mounts on Israel to Halt Gaza Violence

    ಗಾಝಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನರಮೇಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಒತ್ತಡ ಹಾಕೋಣ

    Warning to Pakistan again Indian Navy releases video gvd

    ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ವಾರ್ನಿಂಗ್: ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯಿಂದ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ರಿಲೀಸ್!

    When Duty Calls: A Nation's Need
    When Nation Needs Me...

    Massive Palestine Protest in London
    ಲಂಡನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ಲಾಲೆಸ್ಟೈನ್‌ ಪರ ಬೃಹತ್ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

    India's Startup GDP: Present Dip, Promising Future | Bengaluru Buzz
    ಭಾರತದ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್‌ಅಪ್ ಜಿಡಿಪಿ: ಈಗ ಕಡಿಮೆ, ಭವಿಷ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು! Bengaluru Buzz Podcast With N Ravi Shankar

    UN Calls for Swift, Lasting Gaza Ceasefire
    ತ್ವರಿತ - ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಗಾಝಾ ಕದನವಿರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶ್ವಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಕರೆ

    Pressure Mounts on Israel to Halt Gaza Violence
    ಗಾಝಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನರಮೇಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಒತ್ತಡ ಹಾಕೋಣ

    Warning to Pakistan again Indian Navy releases video gvd
    ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ವಾರ್ನಿಂಗ್: ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯಿಂದ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ರಿಲೀಸ್!

    Special RCB Fan Tribute Planned for Virat Kohli
    RCB ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ವಿರಾಟ್‌ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿಗೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪ್ಲಾನ್

    When Duty Calls: A Nation's Need
    When Nation Needs Me...

    Massive Palestine Protest in London
    ಲಂಡನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ಲಾಲೆಸ್ಟೈನ್‌ ಪರ ಬೃಹತ್ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

    India's Startup GDP: Present Dip, Promising Future | Bengaluru Buzz
    ಭಾರತದ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್‌ಅಪ್ ಜಿಡಿಪಿ: ಈಗ ಕಡಿಮೆ, ಭವಿಷ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು! Bengaluru Buzz Podcast With N Ravi Shankar