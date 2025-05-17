ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್, ಗಾಝಾ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಮಾಸ್ ಅನ್ನು ಸೋಲಿಸಲು ತನ್ನ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯನ್ನು ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ನಂತರ, ಲಂಡನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಪ್ಯಾಲೆಸ್ತೀನ್ ಪರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರು ಬೃಹತ್ ರ್ಯಾಲಿ ನಡೆಸಿದರು. ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಹಲವು ದಿನಗಳ ಮಾರಣಾಂತಿಕ ಶೆಲ್ ದಾಳಿಯಿಂದ ನಾಶವಾದ ಮತ್ತು ಹಸಿವಿನಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿರುವ ಈ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ, ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್‌ನ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಹತ್ತು ಜನರ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತುರ್ತು ಸೇವೆಗಳು ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿವೆ. ಪ್ಯಾಲೆಸ್ತೀನಿಯರ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಂತ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರು ತಮ್ಮ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದರು. Several thousand people march in London in support of the Palestinians after Israel announced it was expanding its offensive to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where its bombing has killed ten people this morning, according to emergency services, following several days of deadly shelling of the devastated and starving territory. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News । Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared