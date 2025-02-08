ಆಪ್ ಹಿನ್ನೆಡೆಗೆ ಏನು ಕಾರಣ? | HK Patil | Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights
ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರಿಗೆ ತಪ್ಪು ಗ್ರಹಿಕೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಕೊರತೆಯಾಗಿದೆ.. ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರು ಸುಗ್ರೀವಾಜ್ಜೆ ವಾಪಾಸ್ ಕಳುಹಿಸಿದ ಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಎಚ್ ಕೆ ಪಾಟೀಲ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ..3 ಲಕ್ಷದ ವರೆಗೆ ಸಾಲದ ಮಿತಿ.. 5 ಲಕ್ಷ ಹೇಗೆ ದಂಡ ಹಾಕ್ತೀರಿ ಅನ್ನೋದು ಅವರ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ... ಸಾಲ ಎಷ್ಟು ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಅನ್ನೋ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಅಲ್ಲ.. ಸಾಲಗಾರರ ಮೇಲೆ ಹೇಗೆ ಹಿಂಸೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೀರಿ.. . Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | Delhi Election Results | Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Election Results 2025 Updates | Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election | Delhi Election 2025 | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Elections 2025 Highlights | Arvind Kejriwal | PM Modi | Congress | Ajit Hanamakkanavar | Suvarna News Discussion . https://media.rhinoaffiliates.com/redirect.aspx?pid=15713&bid=2327&utm_source=display&utm_medium=asianet&utm_campaign=any_kan_2 Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared