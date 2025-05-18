userpic
    • ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್‌ಅಪ್ ಯಶಸ್ಸಿನ ಏಕೈಕ ಸೂತ್ರ! (ನೀವು ಅಂದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವುದು ಅಲ್ಲ!)

    Isthiyakh S  | Published: May 18, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

    "ಪಂಚಸೂತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು" ಮರೆತುಬಿಡಿ, ಎನ್ ರವಿಶಂಕರ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್‌ಅಪ್ ಯಶಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ನಿಜವಾದ "ಪಂಚ್-ಸೂತ್ರ"ವನ್ನು ಅನಾವರಣಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ: ನಿರಂತರವಾಗಿ ಕಲಿಯುವ ನಿರಂತರ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ. ನಿರಂತರವಾಗಿ ಬದಲಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಇಂದಿನ ಜಗತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ, ಈ ಮನಸ್ಥಿತಿಯು ಬಹಳ ಪ್ರಯೋಜನಕಾರಿ. ಇದು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮನಸ್ಸನ್ನು ನಿಷ್ಕ್ರಿಯ ಸೇವಣೆಯಿಂದ ಸಕ್ರಿಯ ಹೂಡಿಕೆಯೆಡೆಗೆ ತಿರುಗಿಸುವುದು. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮೆದುಳನ್ನು ಹುರಿಗೊಳಿಸಲು ನೀವು ಸಿದ್ಧರಿದ್ದೀರಾ? The ONLY Startup Success Formula! (It's NOT what you think!) Forget "Panchasutras," N Ravi Shankar unveils the real "Punch-sutra" for startup success: the relentless ability to learn continuously. In a world of constant change, this mindset is the ultimate advantage. It's about actively investing your mind, not passively consuming. Are you ready to train your brain like a muscle? Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News । Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

    Recent Videos

    When Duty Calls: A Nation's Need

    When Nation Needs Me...

    Massive Palestine Protest in London

    ಲಂಡನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ಲಾಲೆಸ್ಟೈನ್‌ ಪರ ಬೃಹತ್ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

    India's Startup GDP: Present Dip, Promising Future | Bengaluru Buzz

    ಭಾರತದ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್‌ಅಪ್ ಜಿಡಿಪಿ: ಈಗ ಕಡಿಮೆ, ಭವಿಷ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು! Bengaluru Buzz Podcast With N Ravi Shankar

    UN Calls for Swift, Lasting Gaza Ceasefire

    ತ್ವರಿತ - ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಗಾಝಾ ಕದನವಿರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶ್ವಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಕರೆ

    Pressure Mounts on Israel to Halt Gaza Violence

    ಗಾಝಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನರಮೇಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಒತ್ತಡ ಹಾಕೋಣ

    Startup Success Formula: Unveiling the Unexpected
