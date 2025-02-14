ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಉದ್ಯಮಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹ Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth

Invest Karnataka is the Government of Karnataka's flagship initiative aimed at promoting the state as a premier investment destination. The program focuses on showcasing Karnataka's strategic advantages in fostering innovation, industrial growth, and global partnerships. The official website provides comprehensive information on investment opportunities, policies, and support services available to investors. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared