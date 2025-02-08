ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್‌ ಅಟ್ಟಹಾಸದ ಮಾತುಗಳೇ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಸೋಲಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಯ್ತಾ? |Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 8, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

ದೆಹಲಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 8 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಾರಿ ದೆಹಲಿಯ 70 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 5ರಂದು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದು, ಆಮ್ ಆದ್ಮಿ ಪಕ್ಷ (ಎಎಪಿ), ಭಾರತೀಯ ಜನತಾ ಪಕ್ಷ (ಬಿಜೆಪಿ), ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ಮುಖ್ಯ ಪೈಪೋಟಿದಾರರಾಗಿವೆ. ಚುನಾವಣೋತ್ತರ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬಹುಮತ ಪಡೆಯುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಆದರೆ, ಎಎಪಿ ಈ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳನ್ನು ನಿರಾಕರಿಸಿದ್ದು, ತಾವು ಮತ್ತೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುತ್ತೇವೆ ಎಂಬ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದೆ. As of 8:47 AM on February 8, 2025, the counting of votes for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections is underway. Early trends indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in several constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing. Notably, prominent AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Manish Sisodia, are currently behind their BJP counterparts in their respective constituencies. Delhi Election Results | Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates | Delhi election result LIVE | Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election | Delhi Election 2025 | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Elections 2025 Highlights | Arvind Kejriwal | PM Modi | Congress | Ajit Hanamakkanavar | Suvarna News Discussion Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

