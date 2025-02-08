BJP Wins Delhi | ದೆಹಲಿ ಮಹಾಯುದ್ಧ ಗೆದ್ದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ | Ajit Hanamakkanavar | Suvarna News

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 8, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | 27 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಸೋಲೇ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಸರದಾರ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಆಪ್​ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ, ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅರವಿಂದ್​ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್​ಗೆ ಭಾರಿ ಮುಖಭಂಗವಾಗಿದೆ. . Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | Delhi Election Results | Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Election Results 2025 Updates | Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election | Delhi Election 2025 | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Elections 2025 Highlights | Arvind Kejriwal | PM Modi | Congress | Ajit Hanamakkanavar | Suvarna News Discussion Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Recent Videos

Tumakuru Politics: Former MLA Challenges Incumbent | Suvarna News

Tumakuru politics: ಹಾಲಿ ಶಾಸಕನ ವಿರುದ್ದ ಮಾಜಿ ಶಾಸಕನ ಟಾಕ್ ಫೈಟ್ | Suvarna News

Narasipura Kumbh Mela Begins Feb 10 | Suvarna News

ಫೆ. 10ರಿಂದ ಟಿ.ನರಸೀಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಂಭಮೇಳ | Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Trilife Hospital, Kalyan Nagar, Gets Advanced Facilities Upgrade

ಕಲ್ಯಾಣನಗರದ ಟ್ರೈಲೈಫ್ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಸುಸಜ್ಜಿತ | Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Magnificent Open-Air Temple at Ramohalli: A Divine Exploration

ರಾಮೋಹಳ್ಳಿಯ ಬೃಹತ್ ಮುಕ್ತನಾಗ ದೇಗುಲ ವೈಭವ, ಶ್ರೀಕಂಠ ಶಾಸ್ತಿ ಭಾಗಿ | Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

BK Hariprasad: "Didn't Expect Delhi Outcome" | Suvarna News

ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೊಡ್ಡ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಇಟ್ಕೊಂಡಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ - BK Hariprasad | Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

