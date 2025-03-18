NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Undocking । Suvarna News

Watch as the four members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission—NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov—undock from the International Space Station and begin their journey home to Earth. Crew-9's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station at 1:05 a.m. EST (0505 UTC). After undocking from the station, Crew-9 is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida at 5:57 p.m. EST (2157 UTC), ending their multi-month mission in low Earth orbit. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates