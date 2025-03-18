NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Undocking । Suvarna News

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Mar 18, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Watch as the four members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission—NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov—undock from the International Space Station and begin their journey home to Earth. Crew-9's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station at 1:05 a.m. EST (0505 UTC). After undocking from the station, Crew-9 is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida at 5:57 p.m. EST (2157 UTC), ending their multi-month mission in low Earth orbit. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates

Recent Videos

Did HM Revanna Assault a Visiting Worker? | Suvarna News

ಭೇಟಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರಾ HM Revanna? ಏನ್ ಆಯ್ತು ನಿನ್ನೆ? । Suvarna News

Karnataka Worker Attacked, Phone Stolen? HM Revanna Responds

ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಕಿತ್ತುಕೊಂಡು ಹಲ್ಲೆ? HM Revanna । Suvarna News

Complaint Against HM Revanna: What Happened? | Suvarna News

HM ರೇವಣ್ಣ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು, ಏನಾಯ್ತು? । Suvarna News

Ex-Minister Revanna's Alleged Arrogance Towards Woman Activist

ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಚಿವ ರೇವಣ್ಣ ದರ್ಪ । HM Revanna । Suvarna News

HD Kumaraswamy's Estate Faces Potential Land Clearance

HD Kumaraswamy ತೋಟದ ಮನೆ ಸುತ್ತ ಜಾಗ ತೆರವಿಗೆ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ

Video Top Stories

Did HM Revanna Assault a Visiting Worker? | Suvarna News
News

ಭೇಟಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರಾ HM Revanna? ಏನ್ ಆಯ್ತು ನಿನ್ನೆ? । Suvarna News

Karnataka Worker Attacked, Phone Stolen? HM Revanna Responds
News

ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಕಿತ್ತುಕೊಂಡು ಹಲ್ಲೆ? HM Revanna । Suvarna News

Complaint Against HM Revanna: What Happened? | Suvarna News
News

HM ರೇವಣ್ಣ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು, ಏನಾಯ್ತು? । Suvarna News

Ex-Minister Revanna's Alleged Arrogance Towards Woman Activist
News

ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಚಿವ ರೇವಣ್ಣ ದರ್ಪ । HM Revanna । Suvarna News

HD Kumaraswamy's Estate Faces Potential Land Clearance
News

HD Kumaraswamy ತೋಟದ ಮನೆ ಸುತ್ತ ಜಾಗ ತೆರವಿಗೆ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ

Kumaraswamy Family Faces Land Encroachment Allegations
News

ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಭೂ ಒತ್ತುವರಿ ಕಂಟಕ

Minister Muniyappa Reconsiders Rice Distribution?
News

ಅಕ್ಕಿ ಕೊಡೋ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಉಲ್ಟಾ ಹೆಡೆದ್ರಾ ಸಚಿವ ಮುನಿಯಪ್ಪ?

Must See

Did HM Revanna Assault a Visiting Worker? | Suvarna News
News

ಭೇಟಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರಾ HM Revanna? ಏನ್ ಆಯ್ತು ನಿನ್ನೆ? । Suvarna News

Karnataka Worker Attacked, Phone Stolen? HM Revanna Responds
News

ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಕಿತ್ತುಕೊಂಡು ಹಲ್ಲೆ? HM Revanna । Suvarna News

Complaint Against HM Revanna: What Happened? | Suvarna News
News

HM ರೇವಣ್ಣ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು, ಏನಾಯ್ತು? । Suvarna News