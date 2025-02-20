Pralhad Joshi : ಸಿಎಂ ಪರ ವರದಿ ಬಂದಿರೋದು ಆಶ್ಚರ್ಯ ತಂದಿಲ್ಲ | Siddaramaiah Clean chit in Muda scam

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 20, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi, have been exonerated by the Karnataka Lokayukta in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. The Lokayukta police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against them. The final inquiry report is set to be submitted to the special court handling cases against elected officials. Muda case | Siddaramaiah clean chit in Muda scam | Karnataka Lokayukta Gives Clean Chit To CM | CM Siddaramaiah | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Updates | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Highlights Suvarna News | Kannada News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Loan Sharks Face Crackdown | Suvarna News

ಬಡ್ಡಿ ದಂಧೆಕೋರರಿಗೆ ಬಿಗ್ ಶಾಕ್

Train Track Fatality: Another Victim Claimed | Suvarna News

ರೈಲು ಹಳಿಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಬಲಿ

Pruthvi Ambaar's Performance in Bhuvanam Gaganam: A Kannada Interview

ಪೃಥ್ವಿ ಅಂಬರ್ ಅಭಿನಯಕ್ಕೆ ಫ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಫಿದಾ | Pruthvi Ambaar | Bhuvanam Gaganam

Complaint Filed Against DySP Ashwini | Suvarna News

DySP ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು

Shivakumar's CM Rise Inevitable: GT Devegowda | Suvarna News

DK Shivakumar ಸಿಎಂ ಆಗೋದನ್ನ ತಪ್ಪಿಸಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ -GT Devegowda

