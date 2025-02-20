ಹೈಕೋರ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ED ನೋಟಿಸ್‌ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ | CM Siddaramaiah clean chit in Muda scam | Suvarna News

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 20, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi, have been exonerated by the Karnataka Lokayukta in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. The Lokayukta police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against them. The final inquiry report is set to be submitted to the special court handling cases against elected officials. Muda case | Siddaramaiah clean chit in Muda scam | Karnataka Lokayukta Gives Clean Chit To CM | CM Siddaramaiah | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Updates | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Highlights Suvarna News | Kannada News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

