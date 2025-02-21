PMLA ಅಡಿ ತನಿಖೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ED ಏನು ಮಾಡುತ್ತೆ? | Muda Case ED Investigation | Kannada News

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 21, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi, have been exonerated by the Karnataka Lokayukta in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. The Lokayukta police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against them. The final inquiry report is set to be submitted to the special court handling cases against elected officials. Muda case | Siddaramaiah clean chit in Muda scam | Karnataka Lokayukta Gives Clean Chit To CM | CM Siddaramaiah | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Updates | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Highlights Suvarna News | Kannada News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Recent Videos

Karnataka Govt. Urged to Implement Similar Model | Suvarna News

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲೂ ಅದೇ ಮಾದರಿ ಜಾರಿಗೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಮನವಿ | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Prayagraj Sailors Strike at Kila Ghat | Kannada News

ಪ್ರಯಾಗ್‌ರಾಜ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೈಲರ್‌ಗಳ ಮುಷ್ಕರ! | Prayagraj Sailors on Strike at Kila Ghat | Kannada News

Modi's Response to Trump in America: A Pawan Khera Analysis

ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ ಮಾತಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ನಗುವೇ ಉತ್ತರ! | Pawan Khera Press Conference | Kannada News

Siddaramaiah Never Committed Wrongdoing: Byrathi Suresh | Suvarna News

Byrathi Suresh: ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಯಾವತ್ತು ಅಕ್ರಮ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ, ತಪ್ಪು ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Byrathi Suresh: 50:50 Scam Probe Ordered by Desai Commission

Byrathi Suresh: 50:50 ಅಕ್ರಮದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪಿ ಎನ್ ದೇಸಾಯಿ ಆಯೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ | Kannada News

Video Top Stories

Karnataka Govt. Urged to Implement Similar Model | Suvarna News
Politics

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲೂ ಅದೇ ಮಾದರಿ ಜಾರಿಗೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಮನವಿ | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Prayagraj Sailors Strike at Kila Ghat | Kannada News
Politics

ಪ್ರಯಾಗ್‌ರಾಜ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೈಲರ್‌ಗಳ ಮುಷ್ಕರ! | Prayagraj Sailors on Strike at Kila Ghat | Kannada News

Modi's Response to Trump in America: A Pawan Khera Analysis
Politics

ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ ಮಾತಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ನಗುವೇ ಉತ್ತರ! | Pawan Khera Press Conference | Kannada News

Siddaramaiah Never Committed Wrongdoing: Byrathi Suresh | Suvarna News
Politics

Byrathi Suresh: ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಯಾವತ್ತು ಅಕ್ರಮ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ, ತಪ್ಪು ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Byrathi Suresh: 50:50 Scam Probe Ordered by Desai Commission
Politics

Byrathi Suresh: 50:50 ಅಕ್ರಮದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪಿ ಎನ್ ದೇಸಾಯಿ ಆಯೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ | Kannada News

Byrathi Suresh: No Tolerance for Illegal Acts, Even in Old Age
Politics

Byrathi Suresh: ಮುಡಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಕ್ರಮ ಮಾಡಿದ ಒಬ್ಬರನ್ನು ಬಿಡುವ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯೇ ಇಲ್ಲ | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Byrathi Suresh: Missing Files Aren't Snacks, My Retrieval
Politics

Byrathi Suresh: ಮುಡಾ ಫೈಲ್‌ಗಳು ಕಡ್ಲೆ ಪುರಿಯಲ್ಲ, ನಾನು ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡು ಹೋಗಲು | Kannada News

Must See

Karnataka Govt. Urged to Implement Similar Model | Suvarna News
Politics

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲೂ ಅದೇ ಮಾದರಿ ಜಾರಿಗೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಮನವಿ | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Prayagraj Sailors Strike at Kila Ghat | Kannada News
Politics

ಪ್ರಯಾಗ್‌ರಾಜ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೈಲರ್‌ಗಳ ಮುಷ್ಕರ! | Prayagraj Sailors on Strike at Kila Ghat | Kannada News

Modi's Response to Trump in America: A Pawan Khera Analysis
Politics

ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ ಮಾತಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ನಗುವೇ ಉತ್ತರ! | Pawan Khera Press Conference | Kannada News