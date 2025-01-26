Anant Nag Awarded Padma Bhushan | ಪದ್ಮಭೂಷಣ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿದ್ದು ಖುಷಿಗಿಂತ ತೃಪ್ತಿ ತಂದಿದೆ-Anant Nag

ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ಅನಂತ್ ನಾಗ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ 2025ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ಪದ್ಮಭೂಷಣ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ದೀರ್ಘಕಾಲದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿ ಈ ಗೌರವ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.ಈ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ, ಅನಂತ್ ನಾಗ್ ಅವರ ಕಲಾಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಗುರುತಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in 2025 for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, particularly in the Kannada film industry. This recognition highlights his decades-long impact on the art of storytelling, his versatility as an actor, and his dedication to regional cinema. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared