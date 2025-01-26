Anant Nag Awarded Padma Bhushan | ಪದ್ಮಭೂಷಣ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿದ್ದು ಖುಷಿಗಿಂತ ತೃಪ್ತಿ ತಂದಿದೆ-Anant Nag

First Published Jan 26, 2025, 6:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ಅನಂತ್ ನಾಗ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ 2025ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ಪದ್ಮಭೂಷಣ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ದೀರ್ಘಕಾಲದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿ ಈ ಗೌರವ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.ಈ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ, ಅನಂತ್ ನಾಗ್ ಅವರ ಕಲಾಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಗುರುತಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in 2025 for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, particularly in the Kannada film industry. This recognition highlights his decades-long impact on the art of storytelling, his versatility as an actor, and his dedication to regional cinema. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Recent Videos

Land Acquisition: Iqbal Hussain Affirms Legal Compliance

ರೈತರ ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ: Iqbal Hussain | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Shivarajkumar Returns to Bengaluru After Successful Surgery | Suvarna News

ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ Shivarajkumar; ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು | Suvarna News

Shivarajkumar Returns to Bengaluru After Successful Surgery | Suvarna News

ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ Shivarajkumar; ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು | Suvarna News

India's Constitution: Identity of 140 Crore Citizens (MB Patil)

Vijayapura | ಈಗಿರೋ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ದೇಶದ 140 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರ ಅಸ್ಮಿತೆ : MB Patil | Kannada News | Suvarna News

India's Constitution: Identity of 1.4 Billion, Says MB Patil

Vijayapura | ಈಗಿರೋ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ದೇಶದ 140 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರ ಅಸ್ಮಿತೆ : MB Patil | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Video Top Stories

Land Acquisition: Iqbal Hussain Affirms Legal Compliance
Karnataka Districts

ರೈತರ ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ: Iqbal Hussain | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Shivarajkumar Returns to Bengaluru After Successful Surgery | Suvarna News
Karnataka Districts

ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ Shivarajkumar; ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು | Suvarna News

Shivarajkumar Returns to Bengaluru After Successful Surgery | Suvarna News
Karnataka Districts

ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ Shivarajkumar; ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು | Suvarna News

India's Constitution: Identity of 140 Crore Citizens (MB Patil)
Karnataka Districts

Vijayapura | ಈಗಿರೋ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ದೇಶದ 140 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರ ಅಸ್ಮಿತೆ : MB Patil | Kannada News | Suvarna News

India's Constitution: Identity of 1.4 Billion, Says MB Patil
Karnataka Districts

Vijayapura | ಈಗಿರೋ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ದೇಶದ 140 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರ ಅಸ್ಮಿತೆ : MB Patil | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Lakshmi Hebbalkar: Finance Havali, Irregularities Noticed 6 Months Prior | Suvarna News
Karnataka Districts

Lakshmi Hebbalkar: ಫೈನಾನ್ಸ್ ಹಾವಳಿ , 6 ತಿಂಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆನೇ ನನ್ನ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿತ್ತು | Suvarna News

Lakshmi Hebbalkar: Finance Irregularities Noticed 6 Months Prior | Suvarna News
Karnataka Districts

Lakshmi Hebbalkar: ಫೈನಾನ್ಸ್ ಹಾವಳಿ , 6 ತಿಂಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆನೇ ನನ್ನ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿತ್ತು | Suvarna News

Must See

Land Acquisition: Iqbal Hussain Affirms Legal Compliance
Karnataka Districts

ರೈತರ ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ: Iqbal Hussain | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Shivarajkumar Returns to Bengaluru After Successful Surgery | Suvarna News
Karnataka Districts

ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ Shivarajkumar; ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು | Suvarna News

Shivarajkumar Returns to Bengaluru After Successful Surgery | Suvarna News
Karnataka Districts

ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ Shivarajkumar; ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು | Suvarna News