ಸುದೀಪ್ ಸರ್ ಹೇಳಿರೋ ಒಂದೊಂದು ಮಾತು ಪಾಲಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ | Bigg Boss Kannada 11 winner Press Meet | Suvarna News

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 8:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 8:43 PM IST

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 winner Hanumanthu expressed his gratitude to the people of Karnataka, saying, "I did not come here to win, but the love and votes of the people made me a winner." He shared that he was unaware of Bigg Boss before entering and joined the show upon his friends' insistence and Sudeep's presence. Hanumanthu humorously mentioned that the food in the Bigg Boss house helped him win and that he would follow every piece of advice given by Sudeep. Meanwhile, runner-up Trivikram stated that he had only hoped to reach the finale and was happy with his achievement. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Trivikram's Bigg Boss 11 Kannada Win Predetermined? | Suvarna News

ತ್ರಿವಿಕ್ರಮ್ ವಿನ್ನರ್ ಅನ್ನೋದು ಫಿಕ್ಸ್ ಆಗಿತ್ತು! | Rajath Kishan | Bigg Boss 11 Kannada | Suvarna News

Rajath Kishan: "Hanumanthu Remains Unchanged, Hence the Win" (Bigg Boss Kannada 11)

ಹನುಮಂತು ಹೇಗಿದ್ನೋ ಹಾಗೆ ಇದಾನೆ ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ವಿನ್ ಆದ | Rajath Kishan | Bigg Boss 11 Kannada | Suvarna News

Sanchith's Debut Film Grand Launch | Sudeep's Nephew | Suvarna News

ಸಂಚಿ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆಯ ಮುಹೂರ್ತ | Sudeep nephew movie launch | Suvarna News

Sudeep's Nephew's Film Grand Launch | Suvarna News

ಸುದೀಪ್ ಅಳಿಯನ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಮುಹೂರ್ತ | Sudeep nephew movie launch | Suvarna News

Capturing Time: Sudeep's Nephew's Movie Launch | Suvarna News

ಆ ಟೈಮ್ ಪಿರೇಡ್ ನ ಕ್ಯಾಪ್ಚರ್ ಮಾಡೋದ್ರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದು ಮಜಾ ಇದೆ | Sudeep nephew movie launch | Suvarna News

Sudeep's Exit & Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner: Press Meet Insights
Karnataka Districts

ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಸುದೀಪ್ ಸರ್ ಕೊನೆ ಸೀಸನ್ ಯಾಕಾಯ್ತು? Bigg Boss Kannada 11 winner Press Meet | Suvarna News

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner's Shocking Press Meet | Suvarna News
Karnataka Districts

ಇವನನ್ನ ದಡ್ಡ ಅನ್ಕೊಂಡೊರು ದಡ್ಡ ಆದರು..! | Bigg Boss Kannada 11 winner Press Meet | Suvarna News

