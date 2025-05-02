ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಸಚಿವ ಮಧು ಬಂಗಾರಪ್ಪರಿಂದ SSLC ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟ

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಎಸ್‌ಎಸ್‌ಎಲ್‌ಸಿ (SSLC) ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ 2025 ಅನ್ನು ಇಂದು, ಮೇ 2ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11:30ಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಲಾ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಸಚಿವ ಮಧು ಬಂಗಾರಪ್ಪ ಅವರು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರುದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಶಾಲಾ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮೌಲ್ಯ ನಿರ್ಣಯ ಮಂಡಳಿ (KSEAB) ಕಚೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕೃತವಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ತಮ್ಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12:30ರಿಂದ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ವೆಬ್‌ಸೈಟ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಬಹುದು: karresults.nic.in kseab.karnataka.gov. ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಲು, ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ತಮ್ಮ ನೋಂದಣಿ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಮತ್ತು ಜನ್ಮದಿನಾಂಕವನ್ನು ನಮೂದಿಸಬೇಕು. ಈ ವರ್ಷ, ಸುಮಾರು 8.96 ಲಕ್ಷ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 21ರಿಂದ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 4ರ ವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆದ ಎಸ್‌ಎಸ್‌ಎಲ್‌ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಪಾಸಾಗಲು, ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಒಟ್ಟು 35% ಅಂಕಗಳನ್ನು ಗಳಿಸಬೇಕು ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರತಿ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಪಾಸಾಗಬೇಕು. ಪಾಸಾಗದ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಪೂರಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ (Supplementary Exam) ಅಥವಾ ಮರುಮೌಲ್ಯಮಾಪನ (Revaluation) ಅವಕಾಶಗಳು ಲಭ್ಯವಿವೆ. Students and parents are eagerly awaiting the Karnataka SSLC Exam Results 2025. This result plays a crucial role in determining the students' future academic path. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will publish the results on the official website karresults.nic.in, where students can easily check using their registration number. Stay tuned for the result date and latest updates. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared