ಮತ್ತೆ ಕಿರುತೆರೆಗೆ ಬಂದ ವಿಕ್ರಾಂತ್ ರೋಣ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನಟಿ | Neetha Ashok serial comeback | Suvarna News

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 6:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

Vikrant Rona fame Neetha Ashok returns to the small screen with the serial 'Naa Ninna Bidalaare.' Find out why she took a break from acting and what’s next in her career. ವಿಕ್ರಾಂತ್ ರೋಣ ಚಿತ್ರದಿಂದ ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧಿಯಾದ ನೀತಾ ಅಶೋಕ್ ಮತ್ತೆ 'ನಾ ನಿನ್ನ ಬಿಡಲಾರೆ' ಧಾರಾವಾಹಿಯ ಮೂಲಕ ಕಿರುತೆರೆಗೆ ವಾಪಸ್. ನಟನೆಯಿಂದ ಬ್ರೇಕ್ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇಕೆ? ಮುಂದೆ ಅವರ ಯೋಜನೆ ಏನು? Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

