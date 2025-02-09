ಭಾರತದ ರಫ್ತು ಎಷ್ಟಿದೆ? #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 9, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬಝ್‌ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ HAL ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಡಾ. ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಸುನೀಲ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಏರ್‌ ಶೋ , ಏರೋ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ 2025 ಹಾಗೂ HAL ಬೆಳೆದು ಬಂದ ರೀತಿ, ಏರೋಸ್ಪೇಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಗುರುಗತುಗಳು, ಎಚ್‌ಎಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಯುವಪೀಳಿಗೆಗಳಿಗಿರುವ ಅವಕಾಶಗಳು ಮತ್ತಿತರ ಹತ್ತು ಹಲವಾರು ವಿಚಾರಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದರು. On the latest episode of BengaluruBuzz, Dr. D.K. Sunil, CMD of HAL, shares exclusive insights on AeroIndia 2025 & Bengaluru as the ‘Aerospace City’! He discussed about the air show, indigenous innovations & global partnerships, Aero India's impact on defence & space, opportunities for global collaborations. Watch Full Podcast: https://youtube.com/live/LqpAYhNBdrU?feature=share

Recent Videos

Naga Chaitanya's First Response About Samantha | #nagachaitanya #samantha #shorts

ಸಮಂತಾ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿ ನಾಗ ಚೈತನ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ! | #nagachaitanya #samantha #shorts

N. Ravikumar: Why Metro's Launch & Fare Hike? #nammametro #suvarnanews

N. Ravikumar : ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಆರಂಭ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ಏಕೆ? ಯಾಕಿಷ್ಟು ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ? #nammametro #suvarnanews #shorts

Kichcha Sudeep Prepares for CCL 2025 | Suvarna News

CCLಗೆ ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪ್‌ ಫುಲ್‌ ಪ್ರಾಕ್ಟೀಸ್‌ | Celebrity Cricket League 2025 | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Lakshmi's Struggle: Unchanged Chaos | Suvarna News

ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹೋರಾಟ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರು ಬದಲಾಗದ ಅವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Aerospace Advancements: Last Decade in Review

ಹಿಂದಿನ ಹತ್ತು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಏರೋಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ! #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

Video Top Stories

India's Export Growth: Aero India 2025 & Bengaluru Buzz
Karnataka Districts

ಭಾರತದ ರಫ್ತು ಎಷ್ಟಿದೆ? #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

Naga Chaitanya's First Response About Samantha | #nagachaitanya #samantha #shorts
Politics

ಸಮಂತಾ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿ ನಾಗ ಚೈತನ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ! | #nagachaitanya #samantha #shorts

N. Ravikumar: Why Metro's Launch & Fare Hike? #nammametro #suvarnanews
Politics

N. Ravikumar : ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಆರಂಭ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ಏಕೆ? ಯಾಕಿಷ್ಟು ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ? #nammametro #suvarnanews #shorts

Kichcha Sudeep Prepares for CCL 2025 | Suvarna News
Karnataka Districts

CCLಗೆ ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪ್‌ ಫುಲ್‌ ಪ್ರಾಕ್ಟೀಸ್‌ | Celebrity Cricket League 2025 | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Lakshmi's Struggle: Unchanged Chaos | Suvarna News
Politics

ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹೋರಾಟ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರು ಬದಲಾಗದ ಅವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Aerospace Advancements: Last Decade in Review
Karnataka Districts

ಹಿಂದಿನ ಹತ್ತು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಏರೋಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ! #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

Parvesh Verma, Vijayendra Gupta in CM Race? Delhi BJP Updates
Politics

ಸಿಎಂ ರೇಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪರ್ವೇಶ್ ವರ್ಮಾ, ವಿಜಯೇಂದ್ರ ಗುಪ್ತಾ | Delhi BJP Political Updates | Suvarna News

Must See

India's Export Growth: Aero India 2025 & Bengaluru Buzz
Karnataka Districts

ಭಾರತದ ರಫ್ತು ಎಷ್ಟಿದೆ? #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

Naga Chaitanya's First Response About Samantha | #nagachaitanya #samantha #shorts
Politics

ಸಮಂತಾ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿ ನಾಗ ಚೈತನ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ! | #nagachaitanya #samantha #shorts

N. Ravikumar: Why Metro's Launch & Fare Hike? #nammametro #suvarnanews
Politics

N. Ravikumar : ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಆರಂಭ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ಏಕೆ? ಯಾಕಿಷ್ಟು ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ? #nammametro #suvarnanews #shorts