15 ಲಕ್ಷ ಟ್ಯಾಕ್ಸ್ ಫ್ರೀ ಕೊಟ್ರೆ ಏನೇನಾಗುತ್ತೆ..? Income tax budget 2025 | News Talk | Suvarna News

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 8:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 8:43 PM IST

As the income tax budget approaches, everyone is curious about sector-wise allocations and individual tax benefits. The big question—will there be changes in the income tax slabs? This year, expectations are high, with speculation about raising the slab to ₹15 lakh. ಆದಾಯ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಹತ್ತಿರ ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ವಲಯವಾರು ಅನುದಾನ ಮತ್ತು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಲಾಭಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕುತೂಹಲದಿಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ– ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಆದಾಯ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಸ್ಲ್ಯಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ಆಗುತ್ತಾ? 15 ಲಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಲ್ಯಾಬ್ ಏರಿಸಬಹುದೆಂಬ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿದೆ. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

