ಸ್ತನ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್‌ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆಸಿದ್ದೇಕೆ ಡಾ.ವಿಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ? | Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 16, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Suvarna Kannadiga to Padma Shri - Dr. Vijalakshmi Deshmane's inspiring journey! Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, a pioneering Oncologist and former director of Kidwai hospital, has been honoured with Padma Shri award in 2025 for her remarkable contributions to cancer treatment. Back in 2008, Asianet Suvarna News recognized her dedication by presenting her with Suvarna Kannadiga award. A beacon of hope for the underprivileged, poor cancer patients, Dr Deshmane has devoted her life to Oncology, treating patients with compassion and care. She opens up about her childhood, education and profession in depth in this exclusive Bengaluru Buzz podcast. ಬಡ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ರೋಗಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಆಸರೆಯ ಬೆಳಕಾಗಿದ್ದ ಡಾ.ವಿಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ದೇಶಮಾನೆ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಈ ವರ್ಷದ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಒಲಿದಿದೆ. 2008ರಲ್ಲಿ ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್‌ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್‌ ಡಾ.ವಿಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸುವರ್ಣ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ನೀಡಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಕಿದ್ವಾಯಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಡಾ. ವಿಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ದೇಶಮಾನೆಗೆ ನಗುವೇ ಆಭರಣ, ಬಡ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ರೋಗಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಗು ಮೊಗದ ಮಾತಿನಿಂದಲೇ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾದ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ತಜ್ಞೆ ಡಾ. ವಿಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಬಾಲ್ಯ, ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಹಾಗೂ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಜೀವನದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬಝ್‌ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ

