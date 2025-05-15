ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಸಿಂದೂರ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಬ್ರಹ್ಮೋಸ್ಗೆ ಬೇಡಿಕೆ
ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆಗಳು 'ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಸಿಂದೂರ'ದಡಿ ಕೈಗೊಂಡ ದಿಟ್ಟ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ, ಹಿಟ್ಲಿಸ್ಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ 14 ಕುಖ್ಯಾತ ಉಗ್ರರ ಪೈಕಿ 6 ಮಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಹೊಡೆದುರುಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಉಗ್ರರ ಜಾಲಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಹೊಡೆತ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, ಗಡಿ ಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಾಂತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯನ್ನು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸುವ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಯಾಗಿದೆ.