    • ಆಪರೇಷನ್‌ ಸಿಂದೂರ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಬ್ರಹ್ಮೋಸ್‌ಗೆ ಬೇಡಿಕೆ

    Isthiyakh S  | Published: May 15, 2025, 5:09 PM IST

    ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆಗಳು 'ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಸಿಂದೂರ'ದಡಿ ಕೈಗೊಂಡ ದಿಟ್ಟ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ, ಹಿಟ್‌ಲಿಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ 14 ಕುಖ್ಯಾತ ಉಗ್ರರ ಪೈಕಿ 6 ಮಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಹೊಡೆದುರುಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಉಗ್ರರ ಜಾಲಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಹೊಡೆತ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, ಗಡಿ ಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಾಂತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯನ್ನು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸುವ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. Operation Sindoor update, Indian anti-terror mission, terrorists eliminated figures, top terrorists neutralized, security forces hit list, counter-terrorism success India Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News । Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

