ಆತ್ಮನಿರ್ಭರ ಭಾರತದ ಪರಿಣಾಮ! #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 9, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬಝ್‌ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ HAL ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಡಾ. ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಸುನೀಲ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಏರ್‌ ಶೋ , ಏರೋ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ 2025 ಹಾಗೂ HAL ಬೆಳೆದು ಬಂದ ರೀತಿ, ಏರೋಸ್ಪೇಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಗುರುಗತುಗಳು, ಎಚ್‌ಎಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಯುವಪೀಳಿಗೆಗಳಿಗಿರುವ ಅವಕಾಶಗಳು ಮತ್ತಿತರ ಹತ್ತು ಹಲವಾರು ವಿಚಾರಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದರು. On the latest episode of BengaluruBuzz, Dr. D.K. Sunil, CMD of HAL, shares exclusive insights on AeroIndia 2025 & Bengaluru as the ‘Aerospace City’! He discussed about the air show, indigenous innovations & global partnerships, Aero India's impact on defence & space, opportunities for global collaborations. Watch Full Podcast: https://youtube.com/live/LqpAYhNBdrU?feature=share

Yatnal Claims Karnataka BJP CM Candidacy: Feud with Vijayendra?

ನಾನು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ, ರಾಜ್ಯಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಸ್ಥಾನದ ಆಕಾಂಕ್ಷಿ! Yatnal vs Vijayendra | Suvarna News

Will Reddy & Ramulu Reunite? B Sriramulu Responds | Kannada News

ರೆಡ್ಡಿ-ರಾಮುಲು ಒಂದಾಗ್ತಾರ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗೆ ರಾಮುಲು ಉತ್ತರ? | B Sriramulu Vs G Janardhana Reddy | Kannada News

B Sriramulu's Journey to Unite Broken Hearts | Suvarna News

ಒಡೆದ ಮನಸ್ಸುಗಳನ್ನು ಒಂದು ಮಾಡುವ ಯಾತ್ರೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇನೆ: B Sriramulu | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Yatnal Snubbed? No Meeting with National Leaders | Suvarna News

ಯತ್ನಾಳ್ ಗೆ ಅಪಮಾನ ಖಚಿತ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ನಾಯಕರು ಭೇಟಿಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ! Basanagouda Yatnal vs Vijayendra | Suvarna News

B Sriramulu Reacts to Delhi Election Results 2025

ದೆಹಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ B Sriramulu ರಿಯಾಕ್ಷನ್‌ | Delhi election results 2025 | Kannada News

Yatnal Criticizes Media | Yatnal vs Vijayendra | Suvarna News
ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ‌ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಿಡಿಕಾರಿದ ಯತ್ನಾಳ್ | Basanagouda Yatnal vs Vijayendra | Suvarna News

