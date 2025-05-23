ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧ ಎಂಬ ಅದ್ಭುತದೊಳಗೊಂದು ಸುತ್ತು

ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧ ಒಂದು ಅದ್ಭುತ ಲೋಕ... ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣದ ಹಿಂದಿನ ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿ, ಯೋಜನೆ, ಅನುಷ್ಠಾನ, ಪರಿಶ್ರಮ ಹಾಗೂ ಸವಾಲುಗಳು ಹೇಗಿತ್ತು? ಮೆಟ್ಟಿಲಿನಿಂದ ಹಿಡಿದು ಗೋಪುರದವರೆಗೂ ಇರುವ ಕಟ್ಟಡದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ವಸ್ತು ಒಂದು ಕಥೆಯನ್ನ ಹೇಳುತ್ತೆ. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬಝ್‌ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಸದೀಯ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶಿ ಜ್ಞಾನಶೇಖರ್ ಜೆ. ಅದನ್ನು ಎಳೆಎಳೆಯಾಗಿ ವಿವರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.... Inside Vidhana Soudha: The Untold Stories of Karnataka’s Iconic Marvel Vidhana Soudha isn’t just a building—it’s a testament to Karnataka’s grand vision. But behind its majestic façade lie untold stories of relentless effort, unforeseen challenges, and historic decisions. Step into the awe-inspiring world of Vidhana Soudha—where every pillar, staircase, and tower whispers a tale of ambition, struggle, and triumph. Parliamentary guide Gnanasekar J. unravels these mysteries, taking us on an exclusive journey through Vidhana Soudha’s hidden corridors and legacy. Tune in to the Bengaluru Buzz Podcast for a captivating exploration of India’s most iconic legislative marvel Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News । Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared