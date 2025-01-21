ದರ್ಶನ್‌ ಬಳಸ್ತಿದ್ದ ಲೈಸೆನ್ಸ್‌ ಹೊಂದಿದ ಪಿಸ್ತೂಲ್‌ ಯಾವುದು ಗೊತ್ತಾ?Actor Darshan Case Updates | Suvarna News

First Published Jan 21, 2025, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 6:47 PM IST

As of January 2025, Darshan remains out on bail, and the legal proceedings are ongoing. The court has imposed strict conditions during his bail period, and the investigation continues to uncover further details related to the case. Darshan Discharge From Hospital | Darshan got bail | Actor Darshan Arrested | Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested In Renuka Swami Death Case | Pavitra Gowda | Actor Darshan Arrested Updates | Renuka Swami Death | Darshan & Gang Arrested Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

