ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕೈ ಹಿಡಿದ ಜಾಟ್ ಸಮುದಾಯ | Delhi Election Results 2025 | Kannada Suvarna News

ದೆಹಲಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 8 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಾರಿ ದೆಹಲಿಯ 70 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 5ರಂದು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದು, ಆಮ್ ಆದ್ಮಿ ಪಕ್ಷ (ಎಎಪಿ), ಭಾರತೀಯ ಜನತಾ ಪಕ್ಷ (ಬಿಜೆಪಿ), ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ಮುಖ್ಯ ಪೈಪೋಟಿದಾರರಾಗಿವೆ. ಚುನಾವಣೋತ್ತರ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬಹುಮತ ಪಡೆಯುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಆದರೆ, ಎಎಪಿ ಈ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳನ್ನು ನಿರಾಕರಿಸಿದ್ದು, ತಾವು ಮತ್ತೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುತ್ತೇವೆ ಎಂಬ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದೆ. As of 8:47 AM on February 8, 2025, the counting of votes for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections is underway. Early trends indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in several constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing. Notably, prominent AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Manish Sisodia, are currently behind their BJP counterparts in their respective constituencies.