ನಾವು ರಾಜನೀತಿಯನ್ನು ಬದಲಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ | BJP Wins Delhi । PM Modi speech | Suvarna News

BJP ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರನ್ನುದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತು | BJP Wins Delhi । PM Modi speech | Suvarna News Suvarna News Discussion on Delhi Election Result | Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | 27 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಸೋಲೇ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಸರದಾರ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಆಪ್​ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ, ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅರವಿಂದ್​ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್​ಗೆ ಭಾರಿ ಮುಖಭಂಗವಾಗಿದೆ. . Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | Delhi Election Results | Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Election Results 2025 Updates | Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election | Delhi Election 2025 | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Elections 2025 Highlights | Arvind Kejriwal | PM Modi | Congress | Ajit Hanamakkanavar | Suvarna News Discussion Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

