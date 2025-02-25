ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ತ್ಪಪಿಗೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷ್ಯವಿದೆ, ಪ್ರಭಾವ ಬೀರಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ| CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Highlights

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi, have been exonerated by the Karnataka Lokayukta in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. The Lokayukta police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against them. The final inquiry report is set to be submitted to the special court handling cases against elected officials. Muda case | Siddaramaiah clean chit in Muda scam | Karnataka Lokayukta Gives Clean Chit To CM | CM Siddaramaiah | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Updates | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Highlights News Discussion | Suvarna News Discussion | Left Right And Centre | Suvarna News Debate | Ajit Hanamakkanavar | Prashant Natu | Ajit Left Right And Centre Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Home Minister Chalavarayaswamy's Niece Visits Mandya Home

ಚಲುವಣ್ಣನ ಮನೆ-ಮನ ತುಂಬಿದ ಸ್ವಂತ ಅಕ್ಕನ ಮಗಳು..! | #nchaluvarayaswamy #HomeMinister #Mandya #FamilyLife

Siddaramaiah & CM Muda Case: Allegations Explained

ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಈ ಆರೋಪದ ಸುಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುತ್ತಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ಹೇಗೆ? | CM Muda Case Highlights | News Discussion

Siddaramaiah Muda Case: B-Report Clears CM of Influence

ಸಿಎಂ ಎಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಪ್ರಭಾವ ಬೀರಿಲ್ಲವೆಂದ ಬಿ ರಿಪೋರ್ಟ್‌ | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Highlights News Discussion

Siddaramaiah on Muda Case: Official Errors in Wakf & Valmiki Issues

ವಕ್ಫ್‌ನಲ್ಲೂ, ವಾಲ್ಮೀಕಿಯಲ್ಲೂ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ತಪ್ಪು | CM Siddaramaiah Muda Case Highlights | News Discussion

CM Muda Case: Officials Erred, No Influence Found | News Highlights

ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಪ್ಪು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಪ್ರಭಾವಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಿಲ್ಲ | CM Muda Case Highlights | News Discussion

