ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ದೂರು | Siddaramaiah । Suvarna News | Kannada News

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi, have been exonerated by the Karnataka Lokayukta in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. The Lokayukta police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against them. The final inquiry report is set to be submitted to the special court handling cases against elected officials.