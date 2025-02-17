ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಸಿದ್ದು ಪರನಾ? ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ಪರನಾ? DK Shivakumar VS Siddaramaiah | Karnataka congress

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 17, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

power sharing fight in Karnataka congress | ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಂತರ್ಯುದ್ಧ! Suvarna News Discussion - Part-1 | DK Shivakumar VS Siddaramaiah | Congress ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರವನ್ನೇ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಮಾಡ್ತಿದೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಬಣ! ಡಿಕೆಶಿಗೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ತಪ್ಪಿಸಲು ಯುದ್ಧಕ್ಕಿಳಿದ ಸಿದ್ದು ಬಣ? ಶೋಷಿತರ ಸಮಾವೇಶದ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿದ್ದು ಶಕ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ? ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಸಿದ್ದು ಪರನಾ? ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ಪರನಾ? ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಂತರ್ಯುದ್ಧ! | DK Shivakumar VS Siddaramaiah | News Discussion | Suvarna News Discussion | Left Right And Centre | Suvarna News Debate | Ajit Hanamakkanavar | Prashant Natu | Ajit Left Right And Centre Suvarna News | Kannada News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Recent Videos

Early Cancer Detection with AI? Insights from Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane

AI ಬಳಸಿ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್‌ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಪತ್ತೆ ಮಾಡಬಹುದಾ? Padma Shri Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane | Bengaluru Buzz

Siddaramaiah's Show of Strength? Exploiting Karnataka Congress? (Part 2)

ಶೋಷಿತರ ಸಮಾವೇಶದ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿದ್ದು ಶಕ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ? Suvarna News Discussion - Part-2 | Karnataka congress

MP Raghavendra's Impressive Home Gym: A Look Inside

ಎಂಪಿ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಮನೆ ಜಿಮ್ ಏರಿಯಾ ಹೇಗಿದೆ ನೋಡಿ | MP Raghavendra | Home Minister | Suvarna News

Delhi CM Race: Suvarna Party's Take | Kannada News

Who Will Be The Next CM of Delhi? ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಯಾರಾಗುತ್ತಾರೆ? | Suvarna Party Rounds | Kannada News

Congress Infighting Escalates: DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah?

ಕೈ ಮೀರುವ ಹಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂತಾ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಂತರ್ಯುದ್ಧ? | Suvarna Party Rounds | DK Shivakumar VS Siddaramaiah

Video Top Stories

Early Cancer Detection with AI? Insights from Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane
Karnataka Districts

AI ಬಳಸಿ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್‌ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಪತ್ತೆ ಮಾಡಬಹುದಾ? Padma Shri Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane | Bengaluru Buzz

Siddaramaiah's Show of Strength? Exploiting Karnataka Congress? (Part 2)
News

ಶೋಷಿತರ ಸಮಾವೇಶದ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿದ್ದು ಶಕ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ? Suvarna News Discussion - Part-2 | Karnataka congress

MP Raghavendra's Impressive Home Gym: A Look Inside
Politics

ಎಂಪಿ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಮನೆ ಜಿಮ್ ಏರಿಯಾ ಹೇಗಿದೆ ನೋಡಿ | MP Raghavendra | Home Minister | Suvarna News

Karnataka Congress: Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? High Command's Choice
News

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಸಿದ್ದು ಪರನಾ? ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ಪರನಾ? DK Shivakumar VS Siddaramaiah | Karnataka congress

Delhi CM Race: Suvarna Party's Take | Kannada News
Politics

Who Will Be The Next CM of Delhi? ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಯಾರಾಗುತ್ತಾರೆ? | Suvarna Party Rounds | Kannada News

Congress Infighting Escalates: DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah?
Politics

ಕೈ ಮೀರುವ ಹಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂತಾ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಂತರ್ಯುದ್ಧ? | Suvarna Party Rounds | DK Shivakumar VS Siddaramaiah

MP Raghavendra's Wife Calls Him "Stylish Shringara Puttaswamy"
Politics

ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಫುಲ್ ಸ್ಟೈಲಿಶ್! ಶೃಂಗಾರ ಪುಟ್ಟಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಎಂದ ಮಡದಿ|MP Raghavendra | Home Minister | Suvarna News

Must See

Early Cancer Detection with AI? Insights from Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane
Karnataka Districts

AI ಬಳಸಿ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್‌ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಪತ್ತೆ ಮಾಡಬಹುದಾ? Padma Shri Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane | Bengaluru Buzz

Siddaramaiah's Show of Strength? Exploiting Karnataka Congress? (Part 2)
News

ಶೋಷಿತರ ಸಮಾವೇಶದ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿದ್ದು ಶಕ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ? Suvarna News Discussion - Part-2 | Karnataka congress

MP Raghavendra's Impressive Home Gym: A Look Inside
Politics

ಎಂಪಿ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಮನೆ ಜಿಮ್ ಏರಿಯಾ ಹೇಗಿದೆ ನೋಡಿ | MP Raghavendra | Home Minister | Suvarna News