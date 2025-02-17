ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ನನಗೆ ತುಂಬಾ ಇಷ್ಟ #DrVijayalakshmiDeshmane #BengaluruBuzz

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 17, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

Suvarna Kannadiga to Padma Shri - Dr. Vijalakshmi Deshmane's inspiring journey! Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, a pioneering Oncologist and former director of Kidwai hospital, has been honoured with Padma Shri award in 2025 for her remarkable contributions to cancer treatment. Back in 2008, Asianet Suvarna News recognized her dedication by presenting her with Suvarna Kannadiga award. A beacon of hope for the underprivileged, poor cancer patients, Dr Deshmane has devoted her life to Oncology, treating patients with compassion and care. She opens up about her childhood, education and profession in depth in this exclusive Bengaluru Buzz podcast. ಬಡ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ರೋಗಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಆಸರೆಯ ಬೆಳಕಾಗಿದ್ದ ಡಾ.ವಿಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ದೇಶಮಾನೆ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಈ ವರ್ಷದ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಒಲಿದಿದೆ. 2008ರಲ್ಲಿ ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್‌ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್‌ ಡಾ.ವಿಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸುವರ್ಣ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ನೀಡಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಕಿದ್ವಾಯಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಡಾ. ವಿಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ದೇಶಮಾನೆಗೆ ನಗುವೇ ಆಭರಣ, ಬಡ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ರೋಗಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಗು ಮೊಗದ ಮಾತಿನಿಂದಲೇ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾದ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ತಜ್ಞೆ ಡಾ. ವಿಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಬಾಲ್ಯ, ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಹಾಗೂ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಜೀವನದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬಝ್‌ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ

Recent Videos

Grass Fire Incident | Suvarna 30 News

ಹುಲ್ಲಿನ ಬವಣೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Government Hospital Hub of Illegal Activities? | Suvarna News

ಅನೈತಿಕ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಗಳಿಗೆ ತಾಣವಾದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

ED Raid Fallout: Accused Now in Police Custody

ಇ.ಡಿ ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ದರೋಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದವರು ಈಗ ಪೋಲೀಸರ ಅಥಿತಿಗಳು । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Siddaramaiah Needed for Next Term? | Suvarna News

ಮುಂದಿನ ಅವಧಿಗೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವಶ್ಯಕತೆ ಇದೆ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Karnataka Budget 2024: Key Highlights & Analysis | Suvarna News

ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 7 ಕ್ಕೆ ಬಜೆಟ್ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Video Top Stories

Lord Krishna's Significance: Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane #BengaluruBuzz
Karnataka Districts

ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ನನಗೆ ತುಂಬಾ ಇಷ್ಟ #DrVijayalakshmiDeshmane #BengaluruBuzz

Grass Fire Incident | Suvarna 30 News
Politics

ಹುಲ್ಲಿನ ಬವಣೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Government Hospital Hub of Illegal Activities? | Suvarna News
Politics

ಅನೈತಿಕ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಗಳಿಗೆ ತಾಣವಾದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

ED Raid Fallout: Accused Now in Police Custody
Politics

ಇ.ಡಿ ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ದರೋಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದವರು ಈಗ ಪೋಲೀಸರ ಅಥಿತಿಗಳು । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Siddaramaiah Needed for Next Term? | Suvarna News
Politics

ಮುಂದಿನ ಅವಧಿಗೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವಶ್ಯಕತೆ ಇದೆ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Karnataka Budget 2024: Key Highlights & Analysis | Suvarna News
Politics

ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 7 ಕ್ಕೆ ಬಜೆಟ್ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Mysuru Bride, Netherlands Groom: A Lavish Wedding
Politics

ಮೈಸೂರು ಹುಡುಗಿ, ನೆದರ್ ಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್ ಹುಡುಗ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ । Mysuru News | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Must See

Lord Krishna's Significance: Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane #BengaluruBuzz
Karnataka Districts

ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ನನಗೆ ತುಂಬಾ ಇಷ್ಟ #DrVijayalakshmiDeshmane #BengaluruBuzz

Grass Fire Incident | Suvarna 30 News
Politics

ಹುಲ್ಲಿನ ಬವಣೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News

Government Hospital Hub of Illegal Activities? | Suvarna News
Politics

ಅನೈತಿಕ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಗಳಿಗೆ ತಾಣವಾದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ । Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News