ಭಾರತದ ಏವಿಯೇಷನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಏರೋಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಹೇಗಿದೆ? Dr DK Sunil | Bengaluru Buzz | Bhavana Nagaiah

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 8, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬಝ್‌ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ HAL ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಡಾ. ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಸುನೀಲ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಏರ್‌ ಶೋ , ಏರೋ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ 2025 ಹಾಗೂ HAL ಬೆಳೆದು ಬಂದ ರೀತಿ, ಏರೋಸ್ಪೇಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಗುರುಗತುಗಳು, ಎಚ್‌ಎಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಯುವಪೀಳಿಗೆಗಳಿಗಿರುವ ಅವಕಾಶಗಳು ಮತ್ತಿತರ ಹತ್ತು ಹಲವಾರು ವಿಚಾರಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದರು. On the latest episode of BengaluruBuzz, Dr. D.K. Sunil, CMD of HAL, shares exclusive insights on AeroIndia 2025 & Bengaluru as the ‘Aerospace City’! He discussed about the air show, indigenous innovations & global partnerships, Aero India's impact on defence & space, opportunities for global collaborations. Watch Full Podcast: https://youtube.com/live/LqpAYhNBdrU?feature=share

