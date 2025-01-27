ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಮನೆಯ ಟಿವಿ ಫ್ರಿಡ್ಜ್ ತಗೊಂಡು ಹೋದ್ರಾ ಹನುಮಂತು? Bigg Boss 11 winner Press Meet | Suvarna News

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 10:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 winner Hanumanthu expressed his gratitude to the people of Karnataka, saying, "I did not come here to win, but the love and votes of the people made me a winner." He shared that he was unaware of Bigg Boss before entering and joined the show upon his friends' insistence and Sudeep's presence. Hanumanthu humorously mentioned that the food in the Bigg Boss house helped him win and that he would follow every piece of advice given by Sudeep. Meanwhile, runner-up Trivikram stated that he had only hoped to reach the finale and was happy with his achievement. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

