ದಸರಾ ಆಚರಣೆ ಮತ್ತು ಚಾಮುಂಡಿ ಬೆಟ್ಟದ ವಿವಾದದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಮೋದಾದೇವಿ ಒಡೆಯರ್ ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಪತ್ರ ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ದೇವಾಲಯ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂಬ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗಳನ್ನು ಖಂಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ದಸರಾ ಆಚರಣೆ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಹೊರತು ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕವಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮೈಸೂರು (ಆ.27): ಮುಂಬರುವ ನಾಡ ಹಬ್ಬ ದಸರಾ ಆಚರಣೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಚಾಮುಂಡಿ ಬೆಟ್ಟದ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಮೈಸೂರು ರಾಜವಂಶಸ್ಥೆ ಪ್ರಮೋದಾದೇವಿ ಒಡೆಯರ್ ಅವರು ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಪತ್ರ ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದಸರಾ ಆಚರಣೆಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಚಾಮುಂಡಿ ಬೆಟ್ಟದಂತಹ ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಸ್ಥಳಗಳ ಕುರಿತು ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅವರು ತೀವ್ರ ಬೇಸರ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಮೋದಾದೇವಿ ಒಡೆಯರ್ ಅವರು ಈ ವರ್ಷದ 'ಜನತಾ ದಸರಾ' ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆಗೆ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾದ ಗಣ್ಯರ ವಿಷಯ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿರುವುದನ್ನು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. "ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ದೇವಾಲಯ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿಲ್ಲ" ಎಂಬಂತಹ ಕೆಲವು ಅಸಂವೇದನಾಶೀಲ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗಳು ಅನಗತ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ತಪ್ಪಿಸಬಹುದಾದವು ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಒಂದು ವೇಳೆ ದೇವಾಲಯ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿರದಿದ್ದರೆ ಅದು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಮುಜರಾಯಿ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇರುತ್ತಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ದಸರಾ ಆಚರಣೆಗಳು, ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಚಾಮುಂಡಿ ಬೆಟ್ಟದ ಮೇಲಿರುವ ಪವಿತ್ರ ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ದೇವಾಲಯದ ಸುತ್ತ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ತೀವ್ರ ಬೇಸರ ತರಿಸಿದೆ. ಆದ್ದರಿಂದ ನಾನು ಈ ಪತ್ರ ಬರೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಈ ವರ್ಷದ ನಾಡ ಹಬ್ಬ (ಜನತಾ ದಸರಾ) ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆಗೆ ಆಹ್ವಾನಿಸಲಾದ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಆಯ್ಕೆಯು ಸಂಘರ್ಷದ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ. ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ದೇವಾಲಯ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂಬಂತಹ ಅಸಂವೇದನಾಶೀಲ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗಳು ಅನಗತ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ತಪ್ಪಿಸಬಹುದಾದವು.

ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನ ಹಿಂದೂ ದೇವಾಲಯವಲ್ಲದಿದ್ದರೆ, ಅದನ್ನು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಮುಜರಾಯಿ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ತರಲಾಗುತ್ತಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ದಸರಾವು ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಆಚರಣೆ ಎಂಬುದು ನಮ್ಮ ಪರಿಗಣಿತ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ. ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಅದರ ಸ್ವಭಾವತಃ, ಅಂತಹ ಉತ್ಸವವನ್ನು ನಡೆಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಪಾವಿತ್ರ್ಯ, ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯ ಅಥವಾ ಪರಂಪರೆಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆಯಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಆಯೋಜಿಸುವ ಆಚರಣೆಗಳು ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಸ್ವರೂಪದ್ದಾಗಿಲ್ಲ.

ಅವು ವಿಜಯದಶಮಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ನವರಾತ್ರಿ ಆಚರಣೆಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹೊಂದಿಕೆಯಾಗುತ್ತವೆ. ಆದರೆ ನಾವು ಈ ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಆಚರಣೆಗಳನ್ನು ಖಾಸಗಿಯಾಗಿ, ಹಳೆಯ ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಪದ್ಧತಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಅನುಗುಣವಾಗಿ ಆಚರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಆಚರಣೆಗಳನ್ನು ಅರಮನೆಯ ಮುಂದೆ ಆಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗುವುದರಿಂದ, ನಮ್ಮ ಸಾಂಪ್ರದಾಯಿಕ ಆಚರಣೆಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಅತಿಕ್ರಮಣವನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪಿಸಲು, ವಿಜಯದಶಮಿಯ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿಯ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಭವ್ಯ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆಗೆ ಶುಭ ಮತ್ತು ಸೂಕ್ತ ಸಮಯವನ್ನು ನಿಗದಿಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಗಣೇಶ ಚತುರ್ಥಿ ಆಚರಣೆಯು ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಅಡೆತಡೆಗಳು, ತಪ್ಪು ಕಲ್ಪನೆಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಘರ್ಷಗಳನ್ನು ನಿವಾರಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಶೀಘ್ರದಲ್ಲೇ ಒಮ್ಮತವನ್ನು ತಲುಪುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ನಾನು ಭಾವಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

Chamundeshwari Temple and this Year’s Dasara - A Note of Concern!

I write this with deep dismay over the way this year’s Dasara celebrations proposed to be conducted by the Government of Karnataka have unfolded, especially with politics finding its way around the sacred Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills.

The choice of dignitary invited to inaugurate this year’s Nada Habba (Janata Dasara) has given rise to conflicting opinions. While defending the decisions the insensitive statements such as Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to Hindus was both unnecessary and avoidable. If it were not a Hindu temple, it would never have been brought under the Muzrai Department in the first place.

It is our considered opinion, that the government’s Dasara, is a ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಆಚರಣೆ (cultural celebration). The State, by its nature, cannot claim religious sanctity, sampradaya, or parampare in conducting such a festival. It is clear that the celebrations organized by the Government of Karnataka are not religious (dharmic) in nature and they simply coincide with the Navaratri celebrations including Vijayadashami, whereas we continue to observe these dharmic rituals privately, in accordance with age-old religious customs and traditions.

Since the government’s cultural celebrations are organized in front of the palace, in order to avoid any overlap with our traditional rituals, an auspicious and suitable time is fixed for the inauguration and the grand procession of Sri Chamundeshwari on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

I hope the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi removes all obstacles, misconceptions and conflicts and soon a consensus is reached.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar The Palace, Mysore.