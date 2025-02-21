comscore
Feb 21, 2025, 9:16 AM IST

Karnataka News Live: ಹಿಂದಿ ಹೇರಿಕೆ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ರಸ್ತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಂಗೋಲಿ ಹಾಕಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Karnataka News Live Feb 21 2025 Tamil Nadu Villagers Show Solidarity Against Hindi Imposition

ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು: ತಿರುವಲ್ಲೂರು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ವಿಲ್ಲಿವಕ್ಕಂ ಪಂಚಾಯತ್ ಒಕ್ಕೂಟದ ಅಯಪಕ್ಕಂ ಹೌಸಿಂಗ್ ಬೋರ್ಡ್ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ, ಸ್ಥಳೀಯರು ತಮ್ಮ ಮನೆಗಳ ಮುಂದೆ 'ಸ್ವಾಗತ ತಮಿಳು ಭಾಷೆ' ಮತ್ತು 'ಹಿಂದಿ ಹೇರಿಕೆ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿ' ಎಂದು ರಂಗೋಲಿ ಬಿಡಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ನಡೆಸಿದರು.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: In Ayapakkam Housing Board area of Villivakkam Panchayat Union in Tiruvallur District, locals registered their protest against the Central Government by drawing kolams (rangoli) in front of their houses, stating 'Welcome Tamil language' and 'Stop Hindi… pic.twitter.com/T9rsxqzhmD

— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025
ಹೊಸ ಹಿಮಪಾತದಿಂದ ದೃಶ್ಯಕಾವ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಬದಲಾದ ಜಮ್ಮುಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ದೋಡಾ

ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ: ಬಹಳ ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ಜಮ್ಮು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ದೋಡಾ  ಪ್ರದೇಶವನ್ನು ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಬರಗಾಲ ಕೊನೆಗೂ ಕೊನೆಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಜನರಿಗೆ ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ ತಂದಿದೆ. ದೋಡಾದ ಭಲೇಸಾದ ಮೇಲ್ಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಹಿಮಪಾತ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದು  ನೋಡಲು ಒಂದು ಅದ್ಭುತ ದೃಶ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇಡೀ ಪ್ರದೇಶವು ಬೆರಗುಗೊಳಿಸುವ ಬಿಳಿ ಭೂದೃಶ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಮಾರ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ.

 

ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ: ಬಹಳ ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ಜಮ್ಮು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ದೋಡಾ  ಪ್ರದೇಶವನ್ನು ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಬರಗಾಲ ಕೊನೆಗೂ ಕೊನೆಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಜನರಿಗೆ ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ ತಂದಿದೆ. ದೋಡಾದ ಭಲೇಸಾದ ಮೇಲ್ಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಹಿಮಪಾತ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದು  ನೋಡಲು ಒಂದು ಅದ್ಭುತ ದೃಶ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇಡೀ ಪ್ರದೇಶವು ಬೆರಗುಗೊಳಿಸುವ ಬಿಳಿ ಭೂದೃಶ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಮಾರ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ.

 

Lakshmi nivasa serial Veena shuts her husband santhosh s mouth mrq

ಜಿಪುಣ, ಕೋಪಿಷ್ಟ ಗಂಡನ ಬಾಯಿ ಮುಚ್ಚಿಸಿದ ವೀಣಾ ಅತ್ತಿಗೆಗೆ ಸಿಕ್ತು ಹೊಸ ಬಿರುದು

Ranji Trophy Vidarbha take driver seat against Defending Champion Mumbai kvn

ರಣಜಿ ಟ್ರೋಫಿ: ಹಾಲಿ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಸೋಲಿನ ಭೀತಿ

Southern Railway Department Bans Soft Drinks for Loco Pilots in Thiruvananthapuram Kerala

ಕೇರಳದ ತಿರುವನಂತಪುರಂ ವಿಭಾಗದ ರೈಲು ಚಾಲಕರಿಗೆ ಸಾಫ್ಟ್‌ ಡ್ರಿಂಕ್ಸ್‌ ಸೇವನೆ ನಿಷೇಧ

Rohit Sharma shatters Sachin Ponting and Ganguly records ICC champions trophy 2025 kvn

ಸ್ಪೋಟಕ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಮೂಲಕ ದಿಗ್ಗರ ದಾಖಲೆ ಅಳಿಸಿಹಾಕಿದ ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ!

Ind vs Ban Shubman Gill record breaking century champions trophy 2025 kvn

ಸಚಿನ್, ವಿರಾಟ್, ಗಂಭೀರ್ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಅಪರೂಪದ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ಶುಭ್‌ಮನ್ ಗಿಲ್!

