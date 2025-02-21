Karnataka News Live: ಹಿಂದಿ ಹೇರಿಕೆ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ರಸ್ತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಂಗೋಲಿ ಹಾಕಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ: ಬಹಳ ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ಜಮ್ಮು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ದೋಡಾ ಪ್ರದೇಶವನ್ನು ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಬರಗಾಲ ಕೊನೆಗೂ ಕೊನೆಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಜನರಿಗೆ ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ ತಂದಿದೆ. ದೋಡಾದ ಭಲೇಸಾದ ಮೇಲ್ಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಹಿಮಪಾತ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದು ನೋಡಲು ಒಂದು ಅದ್ಭುತ ದೃಶ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇಡೀ ಪ್ರದೇಶವು ಬೆರಗುಗೊಳಿಸುವ ಬಿಳಿ ಭೂದೃಶ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಮಾರ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ.

#WATCH | Doda, J&K: The dry spell that had been affecting the region for long, has finally come to an end, bringing respite to the people. Fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Bhalesa, Doda is a sight to behold as the entire region has been transformed into a stunning white… pic.twitter.com/6Lx8Unktnw