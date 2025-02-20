ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ನೂತನ ಸಿಎಂ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ : ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಭದ್ರತೆ

ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ನರಕಂದ ಚೋಪಲ್ ಉಪವಿಭಾಗದ ಎತ್ತರದ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಮಪಾತ ಮತ್ತು ಮಳೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಚೋಪಲ್-ದೇಹಾ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ರಸ್ತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಐದು-ಲಿಂಕ್ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಿಮ ತೆರವುಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಯಂತ್ರೋಪಕರಣಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು ತೆರವುಗೊಳ್ಳುವವರೆಗೆ ವಾಹನಗಳು ಓಡಾಡದಂತೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿಯವರೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಮತ್ತು ನೀರು ಸರಬರಾಜು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯವಾಗಿದೆ.

#WATCH | Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh | Snowfall and rainfall continue in the higher areas of the Chopal sub-division. The Chopal-Deha major road and five-link roads are closed. Machinery is deployed for snow clearance. Vehicles have been advised not to ply till the roads are… pic.twitter.com/myJXYWyyUz