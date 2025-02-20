ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ನೂತನ ಸಿಎಂ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ : ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಭದ್ರತೆ

9:49 AM IST
ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಇಂದು ಮಂಡನೆ
ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಕ್ಯಾಬಿನೆಟ್ ಸಚಿವ ಸುರೇಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಖನ್ನಾ ಇಂದು ಇಂದು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಅವರ ಸಮ್ಮುಖದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮಂಡಿಸಲಿದ್ದು, ಅದಕ್ಕೂ ಮೊದಲು ತಮ್ಮ ನಿವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.
#WATCH | Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Suresh Kumar Khanna offers prayers at his residence.— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
The state finance minister will table the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. pic.twitter.com/pRJkwHn0Ym
9:46 AM IST
ಸಚಿವನಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರಕ್ಕೂ ಮೊದಲು ದೇಗುಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ
ಇಂದು ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಚಿವರಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲಿರುವ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕ ಕಪಿಲ್ ಮಿಶ್ರಾ, ಇಂದು ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಝಂಡೆವಾಲನ್ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.
#WATCH | BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who will take oath as a Delhi minister today, offers prayers at the Jhandewalan temple ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today pic.twitter.com/NqdDpmWHzk— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
9:12 AM IST
ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದ ಹೊರಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಡಾನ್ಸ್
ದೆಹಲಿಯ ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದ ಹೊರಗೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದ್ದು, ಇಬ್ಬರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು ಉತ್ಸಾಹದಿಂದ ನೃತ್ಯ ಮಾಡುವ ದೃಶ್ಯ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗಿದೆ. ನಿಯೋಜಿತ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ರೇಖಾ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟದ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭ ಇಂದು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.
#WATCH | Two BJP workers dance enthusiastically as celebrations continue outside Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers will take place here today. pic.twitter.com/JN1ZydwztZ— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
9:00 AM IST
ಹಿಮಾಚಲದ ಚೋಪಲ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆ, ಹಿಮಪಾತ: ಚೋಪಲ್-ದೇಹಾ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ರಸ್ತೆ ಬಂದ್
ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ನರಕಂದ ಚೋಪಲ್ ಉಪವಿಭಾಗದ ಎತ್ತರದ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಮಪಾತ ಮತ್ತು ಮಳೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಚೋಪಲ್-ದೇಹಾ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ರಸ್ತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಐದು-ಲಿಂಕ್ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಿಮ ತೆರವುಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಯಂತ್ರೋಪಕರಣಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು ತೆರವುಗೊಳ್ಳುವವರೆಗೆ ವಾಹನಗಳು ಓಡಾಡದಂತೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿಯವರೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಮತ್ತು ನೀರು ಸರಬರಾಜು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯವಾಗಿದೆ.
#WATCH | Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh | Snowfall and rainfall continue in the higher areas of the Chopal sub-division. The Chopal-Deha major road and five-link roads are closed. Machinery is deployed for snow clearance. Vehicles have been advised not to ply till the roads are… pic.twitter.com/myJXYWyyUz— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
8:21 AM IST
ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಭಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ
#WATCH | NSG (National Security Guard) commandos, Delhi Police personnel and RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel deployed on security at Ramlila Maidan.— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her new cabinet ministers will take oath here today. pic.twitter.com/9WMgoncQtb
9:49 AM IST:
ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಕ್ಯಾಬಿನೆಟ್ ಸಚಿವ ಸುರೇಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಖನ್ನಾ ಇಂದು ಇಂದು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಅವರ ಸಮ್ಮುಖದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮಂಡಿಸಲಿದ್ದು, ಅದಕ್ಕೂ ಮೊದಲು ತಮ್ಮ ನಿವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.
#WATCH | Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Suresh Kumar Khanna offers prayers at his residence.
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
The state finance minister will table the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. pic.twitter.com/pRJkwHn0Ym
#WATCH | Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Suresh Kumar Khanna offers prayers at his residence.
The state finance minister will table the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. pic.twitter.com/pRJkwHn0Ym
9:46 AM IST:
ಇಂದು ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಚಿವರಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲಿರುವ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕ ಕಪಿಲ್ ಮಿಶ್ರಾ, ಇಂದು ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಝಂಡೆವಾಲನ್ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.
#WATCH | BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who will take oath as a Delhi minister today, offers prayers at the Jhandewalan temple ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today pic.twitter.com/NqdDpmWHzk
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
#WATCH | BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who will take oath as a Delhi minister today, offers prayers at the Jhandewalan temple ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today pic.twitter.com/NqdDpmWHzk— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
9:12 AM IST:
ದೆಹಲಿಯ ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದ ಹೊರಗೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದ್ದು, ಇಬ್ಬರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು ಉತ್ಸಾಹದಿಂದ ನೃತ್ಯ ಮಾಡುವ ದೃಶ್ಯ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗಿದೆ. ನಿಯೋಜಿತ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ರೇಖಾ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟದ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭ ಇಂದು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.
#WATCH | Two BJP workers dance enthusiastically as celebrations continue outside Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers will take place here today. pic.twitter.com/JN1ZydwztZ
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
#WATCH | Two BJP workers dance enthusiastically as celebrations continue outside Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers will take place here today. pic.twitter.com/JN1ZydwztZ— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
9:00 AM IST:
ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ನರಕಂದ ಚೋಪಲ್ ಉಪವಿಭಾಗದ ಎತ್ತರದ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಮಪಾತ ಮತ್ತು ಮಳೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಚೋಪಲ್-ದೇಹಾ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ರಸ್ತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಐದು-ಲಿಂಕ್ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಿಮ ತೆರವುಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಯಂತ್ರೋಪಕರಣಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು ತೆರವುಗೊಳ್ಳುವವರೆಗೆ ವಾಹನಗಳು ಓಡಾಡದಂತೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿಯವರೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಮತ್ತು ನೀರು ಸರಬರಾಜು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯವಾಗಿದೆ.
#WATCH | Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh | Snowfall and rainfall continue in the higher areas of the Chopal sub-division. The Chopal-Deha major road and five-link roads are closed. Machinery is deployed for snow clearance. Vehicles have been advised not to ply till the roads are… pic.twitter.com/myJXYWyyUz
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
#WATCH | Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh | Snowfall and rainfall continue in the higher areas of the Chopal sub-division. The Chopal-Deha major road and five-link roads are closed. Machinery is deployed for snow clearance. Vehicles have been advised not to ply till the roads are… pic.twitter.com/myJXYWyyUz— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
8:21 AM IST:
#WATCH | NSG (National Security Guard) commandos, Delhi Police personnel and RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel deployed on security at Ramlila Maidan.
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her new cabinet ministers will take oath here today. pic.twitter.com/9WMgoncQtb
#WATCH | NSG (National Security Guard) commandos, Delhi Police personnel and RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel deployed on security at Ramlila Maidan.
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her new cabinet ministers will take oath here today. pic.twitter.com/9WMgoncQtb