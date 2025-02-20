comscore
Asianet Suvarna News
Feb 20, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ನೂತನ ಸಿಎಂ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ : ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಭದ್ರತೆ

Karnataka News Live, Feb 20 2025:

ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 26 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ನಂತರ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೇರುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಇಂದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ನೂತನ ಸಿಎಂ ಆಗಿ ರೇಖಾ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಬೃಹತ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ ಏರ್ಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಹಲವು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಆಡಳಿತದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಸಿಎಂಗಳು ಈ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ ಏರ್ಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. 
 

9:49 AM IST

ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಇಂದು ಮಂಡನೆ

ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಕ್ಯಾಬಿನೆಟ್ ಸಚಿವ ಸುರೇಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಖನ್ನಾ ಇಂದು ಇಂದು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಅವರ ಸಮ್ಮುಖದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮಂಡಿಸಲಿದ್ದು, ಅದಕ್ಕೂ ಮೊದಲು  ತಮ್ಮ ನಿವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.

 

9:46 AM IST

ಸಚಿವನಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರಕ್ಕೂ ಮೊದಲು ದೇಗುಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ

ಇಂದು ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಚಿವರಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲಿರುವ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕ ಕಪಿಲ್ ಮಿಶ್ರಾ, ಇಂದು ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಝಂಡೆವಾಲನ್ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.

 

9:12 AM IST

ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದ ಹೊರಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಡಾನ್ಸ್

ದೆಹಲಿಯ ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದ ಹೊರಗೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದ್ದು, ಇಬ್ಬರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು ಉತ್ಸಾಹದಿಂದ ನೃತ್ಯ ಮಾಡುವ ದೃಶ್ಯ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗಿದೆ. ನಿಯೋಜಿತ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ರೇಖಾ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟದ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ ಸಮಾರಂಭ ಇಂದು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.

 

 

9:00 AM IST

ಹಿಮಾಚಲದ ಚೋಪಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆ, ಹಿಮಪಾತ: ಚೋಪಲ್-ದೇಹಾ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ರಸ್ತೆ ಬಂದ್

ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ನರಕಂದ ಚೋಪಲ್ ಉಪವಿಭಾಗದ ಎತ್ತರದ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಮಪಾತ ಮತ್ತು ಮಳೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಚೋಪಲ್-ದೇಹಾ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ರಸ್ತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಐದು-ಲಿಂಕ್ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಿಮ ತೆರವುಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಯಂತ್ರೋಪಕರಣಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು ತೆರವುಗೊಳ್ಳುವವರೆಗೆ ವಾಹನಗಳು ಓಡಾಡದಂತೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿಯವರೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಮತ್ತು ನೀರು ಸರಬರಾಜು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯವಾಗಿದೆ.

 

8:21 AM IST

ರಾಮಲೀಲಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಭಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ

