Delhi New CM Live: ಯಾರಾಗ್ತಾರೆ ದೆಹಲಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ? ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಒಲವು ಯಾರತ್ತ?

8:51 AM IST
ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಂಭಾವ್ಯ ಸಿಎಂ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಕಿರು ಪರಿಚಯ
ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಂಭಾವ್ಯ ಸಿಎಂ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಕಿರು ಪರಿಚಯ#DelhiElectionResults #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 #DelhiElections2025 #BJP https://t.co/gjeQqMM4wM— Asianet Suvarna News (@AsianetNewsSN) February 9, 2025
8:41 AM IST
ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಧೂರ್ತ, ಮೂರ್ಖರ ರಾಜಕಾರಣ ಬೇಡ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ
ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಧೂರ್ತ, ಮೂರ್ಖರ ರಾಜಕಾರಣ ಬೇಡ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ#PMModi #BJP #Politcs #IndiaNews https://t.co/gid7cvs8Bb— Asianet Suvarna News (@AsianetNewsSN) February 9, 2025
8:21 AM IST
ಇದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರ ಉತ್ತಮ ಆಡಳಿತ ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಗೆಲುವು
#WATCH | On BJP's victory in Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari says, "This is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance and development. It has also been proved in the country that whoever joined hands with Congress, got ruined. As Prime… pic.twitter.com/WiSQuFqi5e— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025
7:57 AM IST
ಇದು ಎಎಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೆಹಲಿ ಜನರ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ
ಈ ಬಾರಿಯ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಜನರು ಎಎಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ತಮ್ಮ ಕೋಪವನ್ನು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಎಎಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೆಹಲಿ ಜನರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ಎಷ್ಟಿದೆ ಅಂದ್ರೆ ಇದರ ಧ್ವನಿ ಪಂಜಾಬ್ನಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಕೇಳಿ ಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಜಿತೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
