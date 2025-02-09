comscore
Delhi New CM Live: ಯಾರಾಗ್ತಾರೆ ದೆಹಲಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ? ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಒಲವು ಯಾರತ್ತ?

Feb 9, 2025, 7:45 AM IST

Who will be the Chief Minister of Delhi Live Update 9th February 2025 mrq

ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜಧಾನಿ ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೋಬ್ಬರಿ 27 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಕಮಲ ಮ್ಯಾಜಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಎರಡು ಸಲ ಅಧಿಕಾರದ ಗದ್ದುಗೆ ಹಿಡಿದಿದ್ದ ಆಪ್‌ಗೆ ಸೋಲಿನ ರುಚಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿದೆ. ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಏರುವಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾದ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಮುಂದಿನ ಸಿಎಂ ಯಾರು ಎಂಬ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಚಾರದ ವೇಳೆ ಸಿಎಂ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯನ್ನೇ ಘೋಷಿಸಿರದ ಪಕ್ಷದಿಂದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಯಾರಾಗುತ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂಬ ಕುತೂಹಲ ಮೂಡಿದೆ. ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಕೆಲವು ಹೆಸರುಗಳು ಚಾಲ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು, ಅಂತಿಮವಾಗಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಯಾರ ಹೆಸರನ್ನು ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೆ ಅಂತ ಕಾದುನೋಡಬೇಕು. ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ನಡೆಯುವ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ವಿದ್ಯಮಾನಗಳ ಕ್ಷಣ ಕ್ಷಣದ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ. 

Live Post

8:51 AM IST

ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಂಭಾವ್ಯ ಸಿಎಂ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಕಿರು ಪರಿಚಯ

8:41 AM IST

ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಧೂರ್ತ, ಮೂರ್ಖರ ರಾಜಕಾರಣ ಬೇಡ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

8:21 AM IST

ಇದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರ ಉತ್ತಮ ಆಡಳಿತ ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಗೆಲುವು

7:57 AM IST

ಇದು ಎಎಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೆಹಲಿ ಜನರ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ

ಈ ಬಾರಿಯ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಜನರು ಎಎಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ತಮ್ಮ ಕೋಪವನ್ನು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಎಎಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೆಹಲಿ ಜನರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ಎಷ್ಟಿದೆ ಅಂದ್ರೆ  ಇದರ ಧ್ವನಿ ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಕೇಳಿ ಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಜಿತೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

