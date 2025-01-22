ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸರ್ಕಾರವೂ ಎ ಗ್ರೇಡ್ ಜಾಬ್, ನಗದು ಬಹುಮಾನ ನೀಡಲಿ! Kho Kho in Olympics Support | Suvarna News

Kho Kho players Arjun and Chaitra demand Karnataka government support, highlighting how other states provide A-grade jobs and cash prizes to athletes. They urge similar encouragement to boost the sport's future. ಇತರ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳು ಎ ಗ್ರೇಡ್ ಉದ್ಯೋಗ ಮತ್ತು ನಗದು ಬಹುಮಾನ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿವೆ, ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರವೂ ಅದೇ ಮಾಡಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಖೋ ಖೋ ಪಟು ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಚೈತ್ರಾ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಮೂಲಕ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗೆ ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹ ದೊರೆಯಲಿ ಎಂಬುದು ಅವರ ಆಶಯ. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared