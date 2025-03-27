user
user icon

ಯೋಗಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ 8 ವರ್ಷ: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ಸಾಧನೆ!

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Mar 27, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

ಸಿಎಂ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಎಂಟು ವರ್ಷಗಳನ್ನು ಪೂರೈಸಿದೆ, ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಕಾಲ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಮತ್ತು ಸತತ ಎರಡು ಅವಧಿಗೆ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಏಕೈಕ ಹೆಗ್ಗಳಿಕೆ ಸಿಎಂ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಪಾತ್ರರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕ್ಯಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ, ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ಕಳೆದ 8 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಸಾಧನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶವನ್ನು ಒಂದು ಟ್ರಿಲಿಯನ್ ಡಾಲರ್ ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆಯನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮಾಡುವ ತಮ್ಮ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಕೋನವನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಾರೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 'ಮಾಫಿಯಾ ರಾಜ್' ಅನ್ನು ತೊಡೆದುಹಾಕಲು ಕಠಿಣ ಕ್ರಮಗಳು ಅಗತ್ಯವೆಂದು ಹೇಳುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಬುಲ್ಡೋಜರ್ ಕ್ರಮವನ್ನು ಸಹ ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಾರೆ. Yogi Adityanath's government has completed eight years in Uttar Pradesh, making him the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state's history and the only one to serve two consecutive terms. In this ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Yogi Adityanath discusses his government's achievements over the past 8 years and shares his vision for making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy. He also defends his bulldozer action, stating that strict measures are necessary to eliminate 'Mafia Raj' in the state. He addresses concerns about Muslim safety in Uttar Pradesh and explains why the Mandir-Masjid debate resurfaces from time to time. Additionally, he reflects on what went wrong for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The conversation also covers Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, the Kumbh tragedy, Aurangzeb, freedom of speech, and the Constitution controversy. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Recent Videos

actress taapsee pannu gym workout video

ಮಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ತೂಕದ ಚೆಲುವೆ ತಾಪ್ಸಿ ಪನ್ನು ಮೈಮಾಟದ ಗುಟ್ಟೇನು?

actor darshan starrer the devil kannada movie shooting at rajsthan

ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ‌ ನಟ ದರ್ಶನ್ ಶೂಟ್; ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಫ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಮೀಟ್!

actress hariprriya stareer kathuri gandhi movie on ott

ಓಟಿಟಿ ವೇದಿಕೆಗೆ ಬಂದ ಹರಿಪ್ರಿಯಾ ನಟನೆಯ ʼಕಸ್ತೂರ್ ಗಾಂಧಿʼ ಸಿನಿಮಾ!

reels controversy How many years can Vinay Gowda and Rajat be sentenced to

ಮಚ್ಚು ಹಿಡಿದು ರೀಲ್ಸ್‌ ಪ್ರಕರಣ; ವಿನಯ್‌ ಗೌಡ, ರಜತ್‌ಗೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ವರ್ಷ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ಆಗಬಹುದು?

sreeleela enter to bollywood competition to rashmika mandanna gow

ಬಾಕ್ಸಾಫೀಸ್​ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ನಟಿಯರ ಫೈಟ್! ರಶ್ಮಿಕಾಗೆ ಶ್ರೀಲೀಲಾ ಸವಾಲ್, ಯಾರು ಮಾಡ್ತಾರೆ ಕಮಾಲ್?

Video Top Stories

Yogi Government's 8 Years: Record Achievements in Uttar Pradesh
Karnataka Districts

ಯೋಗಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ 8 ವರ್ಷ: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ಸಾಧನೆ!

Nandini Milk Price Hike: ₹4 Increase
BUSINESS

ನಂದಿನಿ ಹಾಲಿನ ದರ 4 ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಏರಿಕೆ

Milk Price Hike: Liter Now Costs ₹4 More
BUSINESS

ಲೀಟರ್‌ ಹಾಲಿನ ದರ 4 ರೂಪಾಯಿಗೆ ಏರಿಕೆ

Bus Shelter Vanishes in Capital City
News

ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಸ್ ಶೆಲ್ಟರ್ ಮಾಯ

Ballari Link to Wildlife Smuggling Case?
News

ರನ್ಯಾ ಸ್ಮಗ್ಲಿಂಗ್ ಕೇಸ್ ಗೆ ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿಗೂ ಲಿಂಕ್?

Food & Water Scarcity: A Looming Threat
News

ಆಹಾರ ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲ.. ಜೀವ ಜಲಕ್ಕೂ ಕಂಟಕ

MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal 6-year expulsion from BJP here A to Z truth information sat
state

ಬಿಜಪಿಯಿಂದ ಶಾಸಕ ಬಸನಗೌಡ ಪಾಟೀಲ್ 6 ವರ್ಷ ಉಚ್ಛಾಟನೆಗೆ ಅಸಲಿ ಕಾರಣ ರಿವೀಲ್! ಹೊಸ ಪಕ್ಷ ಕಟ್ತಾರಾ ಯತ್ನಾಳ್!

Must See

Yogi Government's 8 Years: Record Achievements in Uttar Pradesh
Karnataka Districts

ಯೋಗಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ 8 ವರ್ಷ: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ಸಾಧನೆ!

actress taapsee pannu gym workout video
Cine World

ಮಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ತೂಕದ ಚೆಲುವೆ ತಾಪ್ಸಿ ಪನ್ನು ಮೈಮಾಟದ ಗುಟ್ಟೇನು?

actor darshan starrer the devil kannada movie shooting at rajsthan
Sandalwood

ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ‌ ನಟ ದರ್ಶನ್ ಶೂಟ್; ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಫ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಮೀಟ್!