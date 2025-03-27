ಯೋಗಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ 8 ವರ್ಷ: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ಸಾಧನೆ!

ಸಿಎಂ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಎಂಟು ವರ್ಷಗಳನ್ನು ಪೂರೈಸಿದೆ, ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಕಾಲ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಮತ್ತು ಸತತ ಎರಡು ಅವಧಿಗೆ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಏಕೈಕ ಹೆಗ್ಗಳಿಕೆ ಸಿಎಂ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಪಾತ್ರರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕ್ಯಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ, ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ಕಳೆದ 8 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಸಾಧನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶವನ್ನು ಒಂದು ಟ್ರಿಲಿಯನ್ ಡಾಲರ್ ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆಯನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮಾಡುವ ತಮ್ಮ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಕೋನವನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಾರೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 'ಮಾಫಿಯಾ ರಾಜ್' ಅನ್ನು ತೊಡೆದುಹಾಕಲು ಕಠಿಣ ಕ್ರಮಗಳು ಅಗತ್ಯವೆಂದು ಹೇಳುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಬುಲ್ಡೋಜರ್ ಕ್ರಮವನ್ನು ಸಹ ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಾರೆ. Yogi Adityanath's government has completed eight years in Uttar Pradesh, making him the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state's history and the only one to serve two consecutive terms. In this ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Yogi Adityanath discusses his government's achievements over the past 8 years and shares his vision for making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy. He also defends his bulldozer action, stating that strict measures are necessary to eliminate 'Mafia Raj' in the state. He addresses concerns about Muslim safety in Uttar Pradesh and explains why the Mandir-Masjid debate resurfaces from time to time. Additionally, he reflects on what went wrong for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The conversation also covers Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, the Kumbh tragedy, Aurangzeb, freedom of speech, and the Constitution controversy. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared