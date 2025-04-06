user
ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಲ ರಾಮನಿಗೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪೂಜೆ

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Apr 6, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Chaitra Ram Navami 2025 is being celebrated with unmatched devotion and grandeur in Ayodhya, the sacred land of Lord Ram. The atmosphere at the Ram Navami Mela is filled with faith, festivity, and spiritual energy as lakhs of devotees gather for Ramlalla's darshan at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. ಚೈತ್ರ ರಾಮ ನವಮಿ 2025 ಅನ್ನು ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಪವಿತ್ರ ಭೂಮಿಯಾದ ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭೂತಪೂರ್ವ ಭಕ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು ವೈಭವದಿಂದ ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ರಾಮ ನವಮಿ ಮೇಳದ ವಾತಾವರಣವು ನಂಬಿಕೆ, ಉತ್ಸವ ಮತ್ತು ಆಧ್ಯಾತ್ಮಿಕ ಶಕ್ತಿಯಿಂದ ತುಂಬಿದ್ದು, ರಾಮ ಜನ್ಮಭೂಮಿ ಮಂದಿರದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮಲಲ್ಲಾನ ದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಭಕ್ತರು ಸೇರುತ್ತಾರೆ. [SOURCE: DD]

