user
user icon

ಬಾಲ ರಾಮನಿಗೆ ಸೂರ್ಯ ತಿಲಕ

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Apr 6, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Chaitra Ram Navami 2025 is being celebrated with unmatched devotion and grandeur in Ayodhya, the sacred land of Lord Ram. The atmosphere at the Ram Navami Mela is filled with faith, festivity, and spiritual energy as lakhs of devotees gather for Ramlalla's darshan at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. ಚೈತ್ರ ರಾಮ ನವಮಿ 2025 ಅನ್ನು ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಪವಿತ್ರ ಭೂಮಿಯಾದ ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭೂತಪೂರ್ವ ಭಕ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು ವೈಭವದಿಂದ ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ರಾಮ ನವಮಿ ಮೇಳದ ವಾತಾವರಣವು ನಂಬಿಕೆ, ಉತ್ಸವ ಮತ್ತು ಆಧ್ಯಾತ್ಮಿಕ ಶಕ್ತಿಯಿಂದ ತುಂಬಿದ್ದು, ರಾಮ ಜನ್ಮಭೂಮಿ ಮಂದಿರದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮಲಲ್ಲಾನ ದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಭಕ್ತರು ಸೇರುತ್ತಾರೆ. [SOURCE: DD]

Recent Videos

Earth Without Humans: What Would Happen?

ಮನುಷ್ಯ ಇಲ್ಲದಿದ್ರೆ ಭೂಮಿಗೆ ಏನು ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಇಲ್ಲ!

Test Your Environmental Knowledge

ಪರಿಸರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿಮಗೆಷ್ಟು ಗೊತ್ತು?

Gun-Toting Poses: When Will Arrests Be Made?

ಗನ್‌ ಹಿಡಿದು ಪೋಸ್‌, ಅರೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಯಾವಾಗ?

Thieves Target 8 Homes in Daring Spree

8 ಮನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಕನ್ನ ಹಾಕಿದ ಚೋರರು

Congress Leader Detained by Andhra Pradesh Police

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಮುಖಂಡ ಆಂಧ್ರ ಖಾಕಿ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ

Video Top Stories

Earth Without Humans: What Would Happen?
News

ಮನುಷ್ಯ ಇಲ್ಲದಿದ್ರೆ ಭೂಮಿಗೆ ಏನು ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಇಲ್ಲ!

Test Your Environmental Knowledge
News

ಪರಿಸರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿಮಗೆಷ್ಟು ಗೊತ್ತು?

Bala Rama's Surya Tilaka Ceremony
Karnataka Districts

ಬಾಲ ರಾಮನಿಗೆ ಸೂರ್ಯ ತಿಲಕ

Gun-Toting Poses: When Will Arrests Be Made?
News

ಗನ್‌ ಹಿಡಿದು ಪೋಸ್‌, ಅರೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಯಾವಾಗ?

Thieves Target 8 Homes in Daring Spree
News

8 ಮನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಕನ್ನ ಹಾಕಿದ ಚೋರರು

Congress Leader Detained by Andhra Pradesh Police
News

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಮುಖಂಡ ಆಂಧ್ರ ಖಾಕಿ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ

Will They Resort to Violence in Political Battle?
News

ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಯುದ್ಧಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದೂಕು ಹಿಡ್ಕೋತಾರಾ?

Must See

Earth Without Humans: What Would Happen?
News

ಮನುಷ್ಯ ಇಲ್ಲದಿದ್ರೆ ಭೂಮಿಗೆ ಏನು ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಇಲ್ಲ!

Test Your Environmental Knowledge
News

ಪರಿಸರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿಮಗೆಷ್ಟು ಗೊತ್ತು?

Bala Rama's Surya Tilaka Ceremony
Karnataka Districts

ಬಾಲ ರಾಮನಿಗೆ ಸೂರ್ಯ ತಿಲಕ