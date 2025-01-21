Mysore gold medal winners: ಮೈಸೂರು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾನಿಲಯ ಘಟಿಕೋತ್ಸವ: ಚಿನ್ನದ ಸಾಧಕರ ಹಬ್ಬ! Suvarna News

First Published Jan 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

At the Mysore University convocation, students achieved remarkable success. Bhoomika won 18 gold medals and 4 cash awards, while Vivin Sweedal secured 10 gold medals and 2 cash prizes. Other top achievers included Kavya C, Seema Sambha Hegde, and Kavyashree. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

