ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಪ್ ಸೋತಿದ್ದೇಕೆ? | Suvarna News Discussion on Delhi Result | Ajit Hanamakkanavar
Suvarna News Discussion on Delhi Election Result | Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | 27 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಸೋಲೇ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಸರದಾರ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಆಪ್ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ, ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅರವಿಂದ್ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್ಗೆ ಭಾರಿ ಮುಖಭಂಗವಾಗಿದೆ.