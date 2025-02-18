ಪುಟಿನ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಶೀಘ್ರದಲ್ಲೇ ಭೇಟಿಯಾಗುತ್ತೇನೆ: Donald Trump | Putin | Kannada News | Suvarna News

US President Donald Trump says he could meet "very soon" with Vladimir Putin, adding he believes his Russian counterpart genuinely wants to stop fighting in Ukraine. "No time set, but it could be very soon," Trump tells reporters after a flight on Air Force One when asked whether there was an update on a potential upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia between the two leaders. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared