ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸಮಾವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿ ತೆರೆ Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth Suvarna News

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 14, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Invest Karnataka is the Government of Karnataka's flagship initiative aimed at promoting the state as a premier investment destination. The program focuses on showcasing Karnataka's strategic advantages in fostering innovation, industrial growth, and global partnerships. The official website provides comprehensive information on investment opportunities, policies, and support services available to investors. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Recent Videos

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane: A Legacy of Service & Dedication

Padma Shri Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane: A Legacy of Compassion, Service & Dedication। Bengaluru Buzz

Vishnu Priya Movie: K. Manju Interview & Insights

Vishnu Priya Kannada Movie Interviews | ವಿಷ್ಣು ಪ್ರಿಯಾ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕೆ. ಮಂಜು ಏನಂದ್ರು? | K Manju

Invest Karnataka: Boosting Businesses at GIM 2025

ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಉದ್ಯಮಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹ Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth

Invest Karnataka Ministerial Meeting: GIM2025 Growth Strategies

ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸಮಾವೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ 3 ಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ಸಭೆ | Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth

Invest Karnataka: Reimagining Growth at GIM 2025

ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಾದ ವಿಷಯ | Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth

Video Top Stories

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane: A Legacy of Service & Dedication
Karnataka Districts

Padma Shri Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane: A Legacy of Compassion, Service & Dedication। Bengaluru Buzz

Vishnu Priya Movie: K. Manju Interview & Insights
Politics

Vishnu Priya Kannada Movie Interviews | ವಿಷ್ಣು ಪ್ರಿಯಾ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕೆ. ಮಂಜು ಏನಂದ್ರು? | K Manju

Invest Karnataka: Boosting Businesses at GIM 2025
Politics

ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಉದ್ಯಮಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹ Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth

Invest Karnataka Ministerial Meeting: GIM2025 Growth Strategies
Politics

ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸಮಾವೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ 3 ಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ಸಭೆ | Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth

Invest Karnataka: Reimagining Growth at GIM 2025
Politics

ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಾದ ವಿಷಯ | Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth

Invest Karnataka 2025: Day 3 Highlights & Developments
Politics

ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ 3ನೇ ದಿನದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಏನಾಯ್ತು? | Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth

Soldier Dies from Accidental Gunshot | Suvarna News
Politics

ಆಕಸ್ಮಿಕ ಗುಂಡು ತಗುಲಿ ಯೋಧನ ಸಾವು | Suvarna 30 News | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Must See

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane: A Legacy of Service & Dedication
Karnataka Districts

Padma Shri Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane: A Legacy of Compassion, Service & Dedication। Bengaluru Buzz

Vishnu Priya Movie: K. Manju Interview & Insights
Politics

Vishnu Priya Kannada Movie Interviews | ವಿಷ್ಣು ಪ್ರಿಯಾ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕೆ. ಮಂಜು ಏನಂದ್ರು? | K Manju

Invest Karnataka: Boosting Businesses at GIM 2025
Politics

ಇನ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಉದ್ಯಮಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹ Invest Karnataka GIM2025-Reimagining Growth