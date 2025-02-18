ಭಾರತ್- ಕತಾರ್ ಭಾಯಿ ಭಾಯಿ! ಶೇಖ್ ತಮೀಮ್- ಮೋದಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಮಾತುಕತೆ! Qatar-India Relations | Suvarna News

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 18, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Qatar Emir meets Modi in New Delhi to boost bilateral ties | Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of his two-day visit to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. 2-ದಿನಗಳ ಭಾರತ ಪ್ರವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಕತಾರ್ ದೊರೆ ಶೇಕ್ ತಮೀಮ್ ಬಿನ್ ಹಮ್ಮಾದ್ ಅಲ್‌ ಥಾನಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದರು. ಉಭಯ ದೇಶಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ದ್ವಿಪಕ್ಷೀಯ ಸಂಬಂಧವನ್ನು ಬಲಪಡಿಸುವ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಕತಾರ್ ದೊರೆ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಿದರು.

