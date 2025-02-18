ಭಾರತ್- ಕತಾರ್ ಭಾಯಿ ಭಾಯಿ! ಶೇಖ್ ತಮೀಮ್- ಮೋದಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಮಾತುಕತೆ! Qatar-India Relations | Suvarna News

Qatar Emir meets Modi in New Delhi to boost bilateral ties | Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of his two-day visit to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. 2-ದಿನಗಳ ಭಾರತ ಪ್ರವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಕತಾರ್ ದೊರೆ ಶೇಕ್ ತಮೀಮ್ ಬಿನ್ ಹಮ್ಮಾದ್ ಅಲ್‌ ಥಾನಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದರು. ಉಭಯ ದೇಶಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ದ್ವಿಪಕ್ಷೀಯ ಸಂಬಂಧವನ್ನು ಬಲಪಡಿಸುವ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಕತಾರ್ ದೊರೆ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಿದರು. https://media.rhinoaffiliates.com/redirect.aspx?pid=15713&bid=2327&utm_source=display&utm_medium=asianet&utm_campaign=any_kan_2 Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared