Delhi CM Candidate BJP | ನಾಳೆ ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಪಟ್ಟಾಭಿಷೇಕಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಹೂರ್ತ | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 19, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | 27 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಸೋಲೇ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಸರದಾರ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಆಪ್​ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ, ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅರವಿಂದ್​ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್​ಗೆ ಭಾರಿ ಮುಖಭಂಗವಾಗಿದೆ. Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | Delhi Election Results | Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Election Results 2025 Updates | Delhi Election Results 2025 Highlights | 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election | Delhi Election 2025 | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 | Delhi Elections 2025 Highlights | Arvind Kejriwal | PM Modi | Congress | Ajit Hanamakkanavar | Suvarna News Discussion Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

Recent Videos

Tourist Harasses Wild Elephant in Bandipur Forest, India

Chamarajanagar | ಬಂಡೀಪುರ ಅರಣ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಡಾನೆ ಮುಂದೆ ಕೀಟಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಓರ್ವ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗ | Suvarna News

Wild Elephants Destroy 40+ Coconut Saplings in Kanakapura

40ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ತೆಂಗಿನ ಸಸಿಗಳನ್ನ ಕಿತ್ತುಹಾಕಿರೋ ಕಾಡಾನೆಗಳ ಹಿಂಡು | Kanakapura | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Rishi Sunak Visits Indian Parliament | Akshata & Sudha Murty

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Parliament House | Akshata Murty | Sudha Murthy | Lok Sabha

BJP Factionalism Intensifies: Yatnal vs. Vijayendra

ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕ ಹಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬಣ ಸಂಘರ್ಷ | Basangouda Yatnal Vs BY Vijayendra | Kannada News

Karnataka Congress Leadership Change: Kharge Favors Eshwar Khandre?

ಖರ್ಗೆಗೆ ಈಶ್ವರ್‌ ಖಂಡ್ರೆ, ಶರಣ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್‌ ಮೇಲೆ ಒಲವು | Congress KPCC President Change | Suvarna News

Video Top Stories

Tourist Harasses Wild Elephant in Bandipur Forest, India
Politics

Chamarajanagar | ಬಂಡೀಪುರ ಅರಣ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಡಾನೆ ಮುಂದೆ ಕೀಟಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಓರ್ವ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗ | Suvarna News

Wild Elephants Destroy 40+ Coconut Saplings in Kanakapura
Politics

40ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ತೆಂಗಿನ ಸಸಿಗಳನ್ನ ಕಿತ್ತುಹಾಕಿರೋ ಕಾಡಾನೆಗಳ ಹಿಂಡು | Kanakapura | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Delhi CM Candidate: BJP's Announcement Tomorrow? | Suvarna News
Politics

Delhi CM Candidate BJP | ನಾಳೆ ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಪಟ್ಟಾಭಿಷೇಕಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಹೂರ್ತ | Suvarna News | Kannada News

Rishi Sunak Visits Indian Parliament | Akshata & Sudha Murty
Karnataka Districts

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Parliament House | Akshata Murty | Sudha Murthy | Lok Sabha

BJP Factionalism Intensifies: Yatnal vs. Vijayendra
News

ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕ ಹಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬಣ ಸಂಘರ್ಷ | Basangouda Yatnal Vs BY Vijayendra | Kannada News

Karnataka Congress Leadership Change: Kharge Favors Eshwar Khandre?
Politics

ಖರ್ಗೆಗೆ ಈಶ್ವರ್‌ ಖಂಡ್ರೆ, ಶರಣ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್‌ ಮೇಲೆ ಒಲವು | Congress KPCC President Change | Suvarna News

Will Kharge Reshuffle Karnataka Congress Leadership?
Politics

ಸಿಎಂ ಹಾಗೂ ಡಿಕೆ ಬಣಕ್ಕೆ ಚೆಕ್‌ಮೇಟ್‌ ಇಡ್ತಾರಾ ಖರ್ಗೆ? | Congress KPCC President Change | Suvarna News

Must See

Tourist Harasses Wild Elephant in Bandipur Forest, India
Politics

Chamarajanagar | ಬಂಡೀಪುರ ಅರಣ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಡಾನೆ ಮುಂದೆ ಕೀಟಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಓರ್ವ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗ | Suvarna News

Wild Elephants Destroy 40+ Coconut Saplings in Kanakapura
Politics

40ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ತೆಂಗಿನ ಸಸಿಗಳನ್ನ ಕಿತ್ತುಹಾಕಿರೋ ಕಾಡಾನೆಗಳ ಹಿಂಡು | Kanakapura | Kannada News | Suvarna News

Delhi CM Candidate: BJP's Announcement Tomorrow? | Suvarna News
Politics

Delhi CM Candidate BJP | ನಾಳೆ ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಪಟ್ಟಾಭಿಷೇಕಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಹೂರ್ತ | Suvarna News | Kannada News