150 ವಿದೇಶಿ ಕಂಪನಿ ಸೇರಿ 900ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಪ್ರದರ್ಶಕರು ಭಾಗಿ | Aero India 2025 | Suvarna News

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 10, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

The 15th edition of Aero India 2025 is officially inaugurated at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. This premier aerospace and defense exhibition showcases cutting-edge aircraft, defense innovations, and global industry collaborations. Stay tuned for thrilling air displays and major announcements. Suvarna News | Kannada News | Asianet Suvarna News | Latest Kannada News | Suvarna News 24x7 | ಕನ್ನಡ ಲೈವ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ಸುವರ್ಣ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ | Karnataka Political Updates Suvarna News Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/R50P2knCQBs?feature=shared

