HAL ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ಯಾಲೆಂಟ್ ಗಳ ಕೊರತೆ ಇದೆಯಾ..? | Dr DK Sunil | Bengaluru Buzz | Bhavana Nagaiah

Isthiyakh S  | Published: Feb 9, 2025, 9:01 PM IST

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬಝ್‌ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ HAL ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಡಾ. ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಸುನೀಲ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಏರ್‌ ಶೋ , ಏರೋ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ 2025 ಹಾಗೂ HAL ಬೆಳೆದು ಬಂದ ರೀತಿ, ಏರೋಸ್ಪೇಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಗುರುಗತುಗಳು, ಎಚ್‌ಎಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಯುವಪೀಳಿಗೆಗಳಿಗಿರುವ ಅವಕಾಶಗಳು ಮತ್ತಿತರ ಹತ್ತು ಹಲವಾರು ವಿಚಾರಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದರು. On the latest episode of BengaluruBuzz, Dr. D.K. Sunil, CMD of HAL, shares exclusive insights on AeroIndia 2025 & Bengaluru as the ‘Aerospace City’! He discussed about the air show, indigenous innovations & global partnerships, Aero India's impact on defence & space, opportunities for global collaborations. Watch Full Podcast: https://youtube.com/live/LqpAYhNBdrU?feature=share

Recent Videos

Harassment Over Debt Plagues Family in Haliyal, Karwar

ಬಡ್ಡಿ ಕಾಟದಿಂದ ನರಳ್ತಿದೆ ಹಳಿಯಾಳದ ಬಡ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಕುಟುಂಬ | Micro Harassment in Karwar | Suvarna News

Complaint Filed Against MLA Narendraswamy: Details Here

ಶಾಸಕ ನರೇಂದ್ರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು ದಾಖಲು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇಕೆ? Suvarna News | Kannada News

HAL Recruitment Preparation: Aero India 2025

HALಗೆ ಸೇರಲು ತಯಾರಿ ಏನು ಮಾಡಬೇಕು? | #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

India's Aircraft Challenges: Aero India 2025 Insights

ಏರ್‌ಕ್ರಾಫ್ಟ್‌ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಏನೆಲ್ಲಾ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿವೆ? | #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

Who's Behind AAP's Potential Defeat? Delhi Election 2025

ಅಸಲಿಗೆ ಆಮ್ ಆದ್ಮಿ ಸೋಲಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣ ಯಾರು ಗೊತ್ತಾ..? #aravindkejrival #bjp #congress #delhielection2025

Video Top Stories

Is HAL Facing a Talent Shortage? | Bengaluru Buzz
Karnataka Districts

HAL ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ಯಾಲೆಂಟ್ ಗಳ ಕೊರತೆ ಇದೆಯಾ..? | Dr DK Sunil | Bengaluru Buzz | Bhavana Nagaiah

Harassment Over Debt Plagues Family in Haliyal, Karwar
Politics

ಬಡ್ಡಿ ಕಾಟದಿಂದ ನರಳ್ತಿದೆ ಹಳಿಯಾಳದ ಬಡ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಕುಟುಂಬ | Micro Harassment in Karwar | Suvarna News

Complaint Filed Against MLA Narendraswamy: Details Here
Politics

ಶಾಸಕ ನರೇಂದ್ರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು ದಾಖಲು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇಕೆ? Suvarna News | Kannada News

HAL Recruitment Preparation: Aero India 2025
Karnataka Districts

HALಗೆ ಸೇರಲು ತಯಾರಿ ಏನು ಮಾಡಬೇಕು? | #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

India's Aircraft Challenges: Aero India 2025 Insights
Karnataka Districts

ಏರ್‌ಕ್ರಾಫ್ಟ್‌ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಏನೆಲ್ಲಾ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿವೆ? | #Aeroindia2025 #DKSunil #BengaluruBuzz

Who's Behind AAP's Potential Defeat? Delhi Election 2025
Politics

ಅಸಲಿಗೆ ಆಮ್ ಆದ್ಮಿ ಸೋಲಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣ ಯಾರು ಗೊತ್ತಾ..? #aravindkejrival #bjp #congress #delhielection2025

Bengaluru Air Show: What's New This Year? | Dr. DK Sunil
Karnataka Districts

ಈ ಬಾರಿಯ ಏರ್ ಶೋನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸತೇನಿದೆ? | Dr DK Sunil | Bengaluru Buzz | Bhavana Nagaiah

Must See

Is HAL Facing a Talent Shortage? | Bengaluru Buzz
Karnataka Districts

HAL ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ಯಾಲೆಂಟ್ ಗಳ ಕೊರತೆ ಇದೆಯಾ..? | Dr DK Sunil | Bengaluru Buzz | Bhavana Nagaiah

Harassment Over Debt Plagues Family in Haliyal, Karwar
Politics

ಬಡ್ಡಿ ಕಾಟದಿಂದ ನರಳ್ತಿದೆ ಹಳಿಯಾಳದ ಬಡ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಕುಟುಂಬ | Micro Harassment in Karwar | Suvarna News

Complaint Filed Against MLA Narendraswamy: Details Here
Politics

ಶಾಸಕ ನರೇಂದ್ರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು ದಾಖಲು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇಕೆ? Suvarna News | Kannada News